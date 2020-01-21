The decisive second quarter helped the sixth-ranked Warriors earn a 67-62 win over host Natick and qualify for the Division 1 South tournament.

Behind a reinvigorated defensive effort which forced turnovers and created transition baskets, Brookline outscored the Redhawks, 26-5, in the frame.

NATICK — Trailing by double digits in the first quarter of Tuesday’s Bay State Conference matchup against Natick, the Brookline boys basketball team flipped a switch on the defensive end at the start of the second quarter.

“That’s our pressure defense,” Brookline coach Courtney Valentine said. “I preach to them hard work, defensive discipline, and it clicks. Sometimes it takes us a little bit to get it going, but when they get it going, they’re tough.”

With a number of players battling the flu, including captain Ben Murray, the Warriors (10-2) were led by a balanced scoring effort.

Seniors Ben Ordonez and Myles Avalon each scored 13 points, sophomore Devani Perez added 11 points, and Abrahm Richardson and Theo Murray combined for 12 points off the bench.

“It shows on any given night anyone on our team can score and play,” Avalon said. “Everyone has that ability and it makes our team unique.”

Brookline recorded the first bucket of the game, but Natick scored the next 14 points to lead, 18-8, after one quarter.

In the decisive second quarter, Ordonez, Avalon, and Lucio Dahlstedt-Brown (7 points) each recorded steals and converted layups in the open court as Brookline took a 34-23 advantage into halftime.

Natick (7-4) chipped away in the fourth quarter, and a 3-pointer from freshman Ryan Mela (17 points, seven rebounds) cut the Brookline lead to 54-50 with five minutes to play.

Richardson responded with 6 straight points to push the advantage back to 9, but a mini-run from Redhawks forward Nick Ofodile (12 points) made it 62-58 with 90 seconds left. Ordonez and Avalon capped the win with clutch free throws in the final minute.

“When we came here on the bus we knew how bad we wanted this game,” Avalon said. “The first quarter wasn’t our best showing but we really turned it up. We really wanted this game.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.