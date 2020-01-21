Jess Driscoll, Methuen/Tewksbury — The Tewksbury sophomore scored the overtime winner against HPNA last Saturday (officially a 2-2 tie), then collected all four goals in Friday’s tight 4-3 defeat of league rival Westford.

Angelina DiGirolamo, Woburn — The freshman scored four goals to help the Tanners blank Wakefield, 5-0, Saturday, after picking up a hat trick and an assist in a 4-1 defeat of Winchester.

Kaitlyn Fox, Archbishop Williams — The senior from Quincy scored two goals and added an assist in a 10-1 win at Mount St. Charles (R.I.) on Friday after picking up a hat trick in a 7-3 defeat of Stoneham last Monday.

Hannah Keating, HPNA — The North Andover senior has scored nine goals in four games, including two-goal efforts in Wednesday’s 5-1 defeat of Peabody and a 4-0 shutout of Andover on Saturday.

Sophia Levering, Westwood — After a one-goal, two-assist game in last Saturday’s 4-1 defeat of Norwood, the freshman collected two goals and a helper in a 5-4 win over Franklin on Tuesday.

Emma O’Donovan, Belmont — The junior scored five goals in a 6-0 Middlesex League shutout of Watertown on Saturday, a week after netting one in a 2-0 win over Reading.

