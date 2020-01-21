The 6-foot forwards propelled the Panthers in turning a game that was tied at the start of the third quarter into a 54-41 advantage halfway through it. Armbrister, a sophomore, finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Gulley, a senior, had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The intensity was amplified in the close quarters of New Mission’s intimate gym, where everyone felt a part of the action. In the pivotal fourth quarter of Fenway’s 60-48 girls’ basketball win, no one was more involved in the flow of the game than Fenway’s dynamic duo of Kayana Armbrister and Janyah Gulley.

Advertisement

“Janyah and I, we have to stay calm,” Armbrister said. “We can’t get stressed out, because then it messes up the whole team. We have to keep our energy.”

Gulley began the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and Armbrister added the final two baskets of the game-deciding spurt. Fenway (6-2) is now the lone team with an undefeated Boston City League record.

Seniors Ashlee Serrette (17 points) and Jasharee Greene (15 points, 11 rebounds) led the Titans (8-2).

Serrette scored 9 of her points in the first quarter, helping New Mission build a 17-9 advantage.

New Mission’s Jasharee Greene (left) tries to drive past Fenway’s Omariah Ashley in the first quarter. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“New Mission played well, very well,” Fenway coach John Rice said. “We played at their pace, but then they dropped off at the end.”

Fenway, however, did not falter. The Panthers took their first lead of the game with two minutes left in the second quarter, 26-25, on a layup by junior Omariah Ashley (9 points, four assists).

It stayed tight, tied at 41 going into the fourth. Gulley’s right-wing triple started the run that put the game in the hands of the three-time reigning Boston City League champs.

Rice compared Armbrister and Gulley to the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

“They have to be, if not the best pair front court in the state, at least they’re in the top 5 ” Rice said. “Two 6-footers that can do everything. I mean, Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham) is the best player in the state, but I don’t know if anyone has a combination like those two.”

Advertisement

The stiff competition brought out Fenway’s best.

“Honestly, I like competition,” Armbrister said. “I want competition. I’m tired of playing the easy games. I’m ready for anything.”

New Mission’s Ashlee Serrette converts a layup in the loss to Fenway. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

New Mission’s Jayla Gonzalez steps in front of Fenway’s Kayana Armbrister for the steal. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Bourne 69, Case 53 — Senior captain Kayla Fernandes recorded a triple-double (12 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists) and sophomore Nora Barmarshi poured in a game-high 32 points for the Canalmen (7-4).

Cohasset 47, Randolph 27 — Senior forward Molly Greer became the first Cohasset girl to net 1,000 career points with her 19-point effort against Randolph. Greer, who scored the first 7 points of the game, reached the milestone four minutes in, sinking an open shot from the left side just inside the 3-point arc. ‘‘She needed seven, and she got the first 7 points of the game, so that really took the pressure off,’’ head coach John LeVangie said. ‘‘The kids look up to her because of her qualities as a person. She leads by example. She really has personal qualities that people gravitate toward.’’ Greer helped power the Skippers (4-6) to their fourth win of the season.

Mansfield 55, Stoughton 41 — Juniors Ashley Santos and Kayla Vine each scored 14 points to pace the Hornets (4-8).

Mystic Valley 62, Innovation Academy 47 — Guards Kate Story (25 points, 10 assists) and Daniela D'Alleva (26 points, three steals) led the Eagles (5-7) to the road victory.

Advertisement

Nauset 55, Bridgewater-Raynham 41 — Avery Burns (17 points) and Skyeler Sandison (15) led the way for the Warriors (9-3) as they handed the No. 2 Trojans (11-1) their first loss of the season.

Northeast 51, Greater Lowell 46 — Junior forward Courtney Sinclair scored 19 points for the Golden Knights (10-2) in the Commonwealth win.

Quincy 55, Duxbury 49 — Senior captains Allison McMorrow and Juliana Tracey both netted 18 points for the Presidents (7-5).

Shawsheen 59, Greater Lawrence 34 — Lindsay McCarthy scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Shelby Bourdeau scored 16 with seven steals for the Rams (5-4).

Boys’ basketball

Brockton 68, Dracut 52 — The No. 8 Boxers (10-1) received 17 points from junior Nayvon Reid.

Duxbury 63, Quincy 61 — Can Reagan scored 19 to lead the Green Dragons (3-9) to the Patriot League win.

Marshfield 68, Pembroke 51 — The Rams (7-2) had five players with double figure scoring in the Patriot League victory, including seniors Evan Mallios (14 points), Alex Stano (12 points, 11 rebounds), and Rocco DeSantes (12 points).

Mystic Valley 70, Lynn Tech 53 — Senior captains Alfie Tsang (27 points) and Kenny Jean-Pierre (26) combined for 53 points to propel the Eagles (6-3) to their sixth straight win.

Newton North 61, Framingham 45 — Seniors Khalil Lofton (24 points) and Elijah Burton (15) paced the No. 4 Tigers (9-1) in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Advertisement

Saint Joseph Prep 77, Salem Academy 63 — Darius Peterson scored 22 points to lead the the Phoenix (6-5).

Somerville 50, Malden 38 — Senior center Sam Peixoto (15 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks) led the Highlanders (5-5) to victory.

South Boston 76, Boston United 61 — Jalen Bing-Wallace scored a team-high 14 points to go with 10 rebounds and five blocks. Tommy Hubbard added a 12-point, 12-board effort for the Knights (6-5).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.