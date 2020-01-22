“It was a bad turnover and an incapability for us to put things behind us,” St. Mark’s coach Carl Corazzini said. “We consistently talk about one shift at a time, and you could see that snowball.”

Three players scored for the Sextants in a span of 45 seconds, a shift which swung the pendulum in their favor for the duration of a 7-1 win over the Lions at Gardner Rink.

SOUTHBOROUGH — Up a goal late in the second period of Wednesday’s Independent School League matchup against host St. Mark’s, the Belmont Hill boys’ hockey team quickly created a much more comfortable buffer.

Corazzini, a Framingham native who played at St. Sebastian’s, Boston University and briefly for the Bruins and Blackhawks, was minus two of his top players in Harvard-bound Ian Moore, a junior defenseman from Concord, as well as team captain Tucker Hartmann, a senior forward from Southborough, due to various ailments.

That mattered little to Belmont Hill (10-6, 3-5), which dealt the Lions (8-2-1, 4-1) just their second loss of the season.

Ryan McGuire, a Colgate recruit from New Haven, Conn., got the run started for the Sextants at 14:14 of the second on a wraparound bid which deflected in off a Lions defender to make it 3-1.

Matthew Biotti scored from the point off a dual screen in front at 14:44, followed by a backhand wraparound effort from Braden Reilly at 15:01 to complete a momentous minute for Belmont Hill, a sequence which caused St. Mark’s to take its timeout and change goaltenders.

“It was just some simple hockey,” Belmont Hill coach Jeremiah McCarthy said. “We got it into their end and really elevated our work ethic.”

Drew Blackwell scored in the final minute of the second period for the Sextants, and McGuire tacked on another goal in the third to close out the scoring.

Belmont Hill never trailed, going up 1-0 just 2:05 in on a Kevin McCallum strike. The Lions tied it up on the power play at 7:43 courtesy of Brendan Gibbons before the Sextants went ahead for good on a goal from Brendan Murphy, also on the power play.

