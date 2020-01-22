Mak Graves, Masconomet — The Northeastern-bound field hockey star collected her 1,000th career point in a 48-17 win over Triton.

Maura Dorr , Winthrop — Dorr’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Vikings to a 42-40 Northeastern Conference win over Beverly, capping a 28-point, 16-rebound performance. She also had 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 61-40 win over Revere on Monday.

Top performances from EMass girls’ basketball players in the past week:

Molly Greer, Cohasset — The senior forward scored the first 7 points in a 47-27 victory over Randolph to become the first female in program history to score 1,000 points. She finished with 19.

Emma Simmons, Carver — The senior became the 10th player in program history with 1,000 points in a 61-37 loss to Norwell on Tuesday night.

Kristi Vierra, Norwell — The senior guard, who will play soccer at Wake Forest in the fall, hit the 1,000-point career plateau — hitting a stepback baseline jumper — in No. 19 Norwell’s 63-21 win over Cohasset on Friday.

