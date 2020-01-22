But on the court, inside the tightly-packed, stone-walled gymnasium at Matignon High, the sisters from Wakefield are mirror images of each other, with impressive speed, exceptional court vision and silky smooth jumpers. The only difference: Emma, a 5-foot-8-inch senior, is lefthanded, while Olivia, a 5-foot-6 sophomore, is righthanded.

No, Emma and Olivia Found are not twins.

Olivia Found, Matignon's 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, dribbles up court during a recent game against Swampscott. She and her older sister, Emma, a 5-foot-8-inch senior, have Matignon off to a 9-1 start.

“I don’t think there’s any one thing [one does better], they’re just the entire package,” said Matignon coach Joe DiSarcina. “They’re just outstanding young ladies . . . they’re great role models for our younger players.”

The stats back that up, too.

Matignon’s Emma Found hauls in a rebound against Swampscott. Blake Nissen for the Globe

Emma, who scored 25 points and buried the winner in Monday’s 67-64 victory over Maimonides, is averaging 17.6 points per game. Olivia is at 16.6 ppg, and, as the team’s primary ball-handler, has a slight edge in assists (7.5 assists to 5.8). Both contribute six steals per game.

“I feel like we just work really well together, and we play AAU [EVOlution] together all year,” said Emma. “Whether I’m looking for her or she’s looking for me, I feel like we just play off each other really well.”

Added Olivia, “I feel like a lot of times we’re looking for back-door passes for each other, or in a pick-and-roll, just working together.”

As Matignon’s primary ballhandler, Olivia Found has averaged a team-leading 7.5 assists, which is slightly more than her sister, Emma (5.8). Blake Nissen for the Globe

The siblings from Wakefield pace the 10-1 Warriors in points, assists, and steals.

“Our schedule has definitely been a lot harder this year, we’re playing teams that are in higher divisions than us, but we’re coming out stronger and just playing really well,” said Emma.

The lone blemish on the team’s record came in the third game of the season, a 39-38 nonleague loss to Arlington. Six days later, in the rematch, the Founds combined for 26 points in a 46-44 win.

‘We just wanted that really badly,” said Emma. “We worked in practice that whole week . . . so that was a great win, we were really happy about that.”

“We worked on strategies that we knew they had, they have a few good players, and we worked hard to stop them and get the win,” added Olivia.

That hard work starts in practice, sister against sister.

“I feel like we know how to challenge each other the most, we know how to get the most out of each other,” said Emma. And there’s no love lost.

Said Olivia, “In one-on-ones we’re both playing really hard defense, trying to cross the other person up, something like that.”

Emma Found has always relished the opportunity to compete against her younger sister, Olivia. “We know how to get the most out of each other,’’ Emma said. Blake Nissen for the Globe

“Sometimes Emma wins because she’s bigger, but sometimes Olivia wins because she’s quicker,” said DiSarcina. “They’re competitive with each other in practice, they look for that opportunity to go against each other.”

That competitiveness has paid off.

Since Olivia joined the program as a freshman last season, the Warriors have won 29 of their last 35 games. Matignon lost to Fenway, 52-46, in the Division 4 North final.

Olivia said it was a great learning experience to have in just her first year, and that “although we lost, we’re really proud of how far we went, and I think this year we can try and beat them.”

And how else would the Founds handle a loss like that? They were hard at work all summer, in the gym, continuing to push each other as they have since they began playing together in elementary school.

Emma is headed to Worcester State, where she will play basketball, so the Founds are hungry to make the most of her senior year.

Their coach isn’t one for superlatives — DiSarcina has been coaching basketball since 1972, including a 24-year stint at Winchester, and is a member of the Somerville High, UMass, and New England Basketball halls of fame.

But with the Founds, he leaves no doubt.

“They are the two best overall basketball players I’ve coached, boys or girls,” said DiSarcina. “They’re the two best that I’ve ever had by far. By far.”

Courtside chatter

■ Central Catholic was the lone EMass representative at the 19th Hoophall Classic in Springfield. The third-ranked Raiders (10-1) edged perennial D1 power Springfield Central, 38-36, Friday behind a game-high 15 points and eight steals from Nadeshak Bridgewater.

“We had a fantastic experience,” Central Catholic coach Casey Grange said. “The competition was great and the tournament was extremely well-run. They made the girls feel like they were superstars.”

■ Former Falmouth Academy coach Gus Adams has guided Saint John Paul II to a 9-3 start in his first season. Led by 6-2 junior center Skylar Gonsalves , a transfer from Falmouth High averaging 13 points and 12 rebounds, JPII is poised to make the Division 4 state tournament.

“The transition has been easy,” said Adams, who is working on his master’s in ministry from St. John’s Seminary. “The have all bought in on the defensive end and seek to grow in their faith life as well.”

■ A big week for former Cathedral All-Scholastic Amani Boston . The Southern Connecticut State freshman earned NE10 Rookie of the Week honors after averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in a 1-1 week.

Games to watch

Friday, Fenway at Cambridge, 7 p.m. – Kayana Armbrister, Janyah Gulley and the Panthers (6-2) hit the road to face dynamic point guard Sophia Vital and the No. 12 Falcons (11-2).

Saturday, Natick at Needham, 2 p.m. – In a stellar Bay State Conference game, senior guard Kiara McIntyre leads the host No 3. Rockets (10-1) against Yale commit Brenna McDonald and the No. 6 Red Hawks (9-1).

Monday, Archbishop Williams at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m. – The one blemish on the No. 3 Spartans’ schedule came in the season opener against the Bishops (6-4). St. Mary’s has rattled off 12 straight wins since.

Tuesday, Amesbury at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m. – The No. 16 Indians (11-0) shoot to stay unbeaten against the defending Division 2 state champion Sachems (10-1).

Tuesday, Central Catholic at Andover, 7:15 p.m. – This Merrimack Valley Conference tilt is always a battle. Nadeshka Bridgewater and the No. 3 Raiders (10-1) take on the Warriors (8-3).

Seamus McAvoy can be reached at seamus.mcavoy@globe.com.