Perhaps the pinnacle of Division 2, No. 5 Wellesley (10-1-0) has won back-to-back state titles and has reached just about every summit there is to reach, but its Division 1 rivals have come out on top all five times the programs have squared up. The Cougars (7-1-2) eked out a 1-0 win at Matthews Arena on Dec. 18, scoring in the final minute.

“This was a long time coming,” Donato said, just moments after exiting the Raiders jubilant locker room.

Coach PT Donato wasted little time putting his Wellesley girls’ hockey team’s dominant 3-1 win over No. 2 Austin Prep on Wednesday night into perspective.

The Raiders controlled play for much of that first matchup, and that was the case again the second time around on their home ice in Wellesley.

The Raiders outshot Austin Prep, 32-9, carrying a 2-0 lead and 23-4 shot advantage into the final period.

After 27 minutes of scoreless play, however, flashbacks of that sour early-season loss lingered. But a rebound goal by Mackenzie O’Neil off a shot from Emily Rourke at 12:30 gave the Raiders confidence.

Wellesley made it 2-0 1:40 later on a double deflection goal on the power play. A point shot by O’Neil deflected off Bliss Vernon then Rourke in front of the net to beat Lauryn Hanafin, who pushed away 29 shots. Liddy Schulz made eight saves for Wellesley.

Prep threatened with an early goal in the third, with eighth-grader Monique Lyons of Bedford roofing a shot in close off a feed from the corner to make it 2-1 at 3:05. But a convincing performance by Wellesley’s top defensive pairing of Erin Fleming and Lulu Rourke proved too much for the Cougars. Danielle Camino potted an empty-netter with 1:10 left to ice it.

“We want to play them every year,” Donato said of Austin Prep. “They’re one of the best teams in the state and we consider ourselves to be one of the best teams in the state. We circle this game, for sure . . . That’s a great team and that’s a great win for a public high school.”

Archbishop Williams 9, Stoneham 8 — The Bishops (5-8) lit up the scorer’s sheet with senior Kaitlyn Fox netting a hat trick and sophomore Karoline O’Toole scoring four goals.

Brooks 4, Tilton 1 — Carly Stefanini (2 goals, 1 assist) powered the visiting Bishops (7-4-1).

Falmouth 1, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Sam McKenzie got the Clippers (7-1-3) an unofficial win by scoring in overtime.

Hingham 1, Pembroke 0 — Sophomore Kathryn Karo had the lone goal for the Harborwomen (7-4-0).

Natick 5, Brookline 0 — Senior captain Jacqui Poulack had two goals for the Redhawks (8-4-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Nobles 6, Winchendon 2 — The Bulldogs (16-0-0) remained undefeated on the season behind a four point (2 goals, 2 assists) performance from junior forward Katie Pyne.

St. Mark’s 5, Middlesex 0 — Junior goalie Erin Murray recorded the shutout in net for the visiting Lions in the ISL win.

Waltham 2, Westford/Littleton 2 — Junior goalie Caitlyn Burke had 40 saves to help the Hawks (6-2-4) earn the tie.

Methuen/Tewksbury 2 — Senior captain Kaia Hollingsworth earned her 100th career victory in goal for the Red Rangers (7-1-3).

Braintree 9, Milton 1 — The top-ranked Wamps (11-0-1) scored six goals in the first period while Maggie Doherty, Maggie Burchill, and Abby Holland all had multi-goal games.

St. Mary’s 8, Arlington Catholic 1 — Marina DiBiasio, Jenna Chaplain and Kelly Lovett all had two goals apiece for the third-ranked Spartans (7-0-3).

Reading 1, Peabody 0 — Freshman Maddie Rzepka scored the lone goal in the third period to lift the Rockets (5-4-2).

Cape Cod 3, Old Rochester 0 — Margaret Dixon (two goals) and Julia Weiner (goal and assist) led the way for the Furies (4-4-4).

HPNA 8, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Hannah Keating and Reese Pascucci each scored twice for fourth-ranked HPNA (10-0-2) and Cassy Doherty added her first career goal as well.

Duxbury 4, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 2 — Freshman Ayla Abban scored the winner late in the third period for the Dragons (6-4-1). Molly Duvall, Grace High, and Mae Pittenger also scored in the victory.

Boys’ hockey

Cambridge 5, Newton South 4 — Thomas McGaffigan scored just before the buzzer and the host Falcons (10-1-3) stunned the Lions in an MVC/DCL 3 thriller.

Newton South (5-6-1) called timeout with 3.1 seconds left and a faceoff to the left of goalie Lucas Maregni. On the winning play, the faceoff was won back and the initial shot blocked, but McGaffigan was on the spot to bang home the rebound just a tick before the horn sounded.

“One of our players, Luc Denney, actually drew it up,” Cambridge coach Mark Marfione said. “He said he wanted Connor Purcell at the top of the circle. So just win it back and let Connor shoot it.”

Denney finished with two goals including the tying goal with 3:48 left and McGaffigan had a goal and two assists.

Eli Deener-Chodriker had a goal and two assists for Newton South.

Braintree 9, Milton 0 — Senior Matt Hemmert and sophomore Tim McLaughlin bagged two goals apiece for the No. 16 Wamps (7-3-1).

Danvers 4, Winthrop 2 — Sophomore Brett Baldassare logged a hat trick, scoring twice in the third period to help the Falcons (6-7) come away with the Northeastern Conference win.

Duxbury 3, Silver Lake 0 — Will Nolan, Christian Willett, and Bill Mrowka tallied for the Dragons (6-2-3) and Steve Pasani made 19 saves in net for the Patriot League win.

Norwood 3, Westwood 2 — Junior Jake Russo had two goals with senior captain Anthony Marchant providing assists on both goals for the Mustangs (8-1-2) in the Tri-Valley League win at Bajko Rink in Hyde Park.

Saugus 7, Lynn Classical/Lynn English 3 — Sophomore Jason Caron recorded his first career hat trick for the Sachems (2-9-1).

St. John’s Prep 1, Catholic Memorial 1 — Ned Malolepszy banged home a Ryan Webb rebound just over a minute into OT to give No. 8 Prep (5-3-4) the ‘win’ over No. 2 CM (6-3-5) in the Catholic Conference’s pilot extra session at the Essex Sports Center. Kevin McCarthy (CM) and Patrick Moran (SJP) scored the regulation goals in the second period. The game is recorded as a draw for MIAA seeding.

Upper Cape 4, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Goalie Will Hanly recorded a shutout for the Rams (6-6).

Essex Tech 6, Minutemen 0 — Senior captain Nick Ippolito had a four point night (2 goals, 2 assists) for the Hawks (5-3-3).

Everett 12, O’Bryant 5 — Junior Brendan Currie had four goals and an assist, whole David Saia had a goal and six assists. In addition, Kevin Fritz had his first varsity goal for the Crimson (8-4).

Whitman-Hanson 6, Plymouth South 0 — Chris Stoddard netted a pair of goals and goalie Bob Siders recorded 19 saves in the shutout effort for the Panthers (9-3).

Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 62, Norwood 57 — Freshman Andre Millis Jr. led the Bishops (8-4) with 13 points.

BB&N 66, Lexington Christian 61 — Junior Ryan Stewart (26 points) and senior Julius Nagin (15) paced the Knights (7-6).

Beaver Country Day 68, Berwick 45 — Senior Steven Ward scored 18 points for the Beavers (7-6).

Bishop Connolly 68, West Bridgewater 60 — Junior Matt Myron had 24 points for the Cougars (8-1).

Blue Hills 44, Tri-County 38 — Senior Lawrence James’ double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) helped the Warriors (6-4) to the Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Chapel Hill 87, Eagle Hill 59 — Senior captain Cameron Smith scored 41 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Chargers picked up their fourth straight win.

Dexter Southfield 65, Marianapolis 61 — Junior Cam Schainfeld scored 18 points for Dexter Southfield (6-10) in the win over the Knights.

Latin Academy 66, Milton 54 — Juniors Mason Lawson (19 points) and Mohamud Ali (10 points, eight rebounds) led the way for the Dragons (11-2).

Lawrence 65, Burke 64 — Senior Brandon Goris (10 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists) converted a layup as time expired to lift the 10th-ranked Lancers (9-3) to the non league road win. Jeremiah Melendez led Lawrence with a game-high 28 points, while Ethan Daleba scored 22 points for the Bulldogs (7-3).

Marshfield 62, Weymouth 51 — Seniors Mike Walsh (16 points) and Evan Mallios (13 points) led the Rams (9-2) to the non league road win.

O’Bryant 59, Cardinal Spellman 54 — Senior center Joshua Okafor scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Tigers (5-7).

Old Colony 70, Upper Cape 60 — Hunter Soares poured in 29 points to carry the host Cougars to the win.

Roxbury Latin 60, Thayer 44 — Sophomore guard Mark Henshon (26 points) led the way for the Foxes (7-2).

Silver Lake 62, Falmouth 37 — Senior Nolan Hughes netted a career-high 25 points and junior Ben Lofstrom (18 points) canned six 3-pointers for the host Lakers (3-10).

Somerville 63, Hopkinton 45 — Sophomore guard Marcos Mongiel (21 points, 7 assists) and senior forward Sam Peixoto (18 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks) carried the load for the Highlanders (6-5).

South Shore Voc-Tech 90, Bristol Aggie 32 — Senior Brian McClain scored a game-high 17 points and Kyle Schlieff added 14 points as the Vikings (5-4) cruised to the Mayflower Conference road win.

St. Mary’s 64, Tech Boston 63 — Joey Abate Walsh poured in 26 points as the No. 19 Spartans (12-2) held off No. 15 TechBoston and qualified for the D3 North tourney.

St. Sebastian’s 84, Brooks 71 — Freshman Trevor Mullin poured in 23 points and junior Lyndel Erold scored 21 as the Arrows (6-7) handed the Bishops (10-2) their first Independent School League loss since February 2014.

Wilbraham & Monson 75, Worcester Academy 72 — Senior Keller Boothby knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer to lift the visiting Titans.

Girls’ basketball

BB&N 45, Groton 33 — Sam Bernstein (18 points) and Jordyn Hunter Coleman (14 points) led the Knights (8-3) to the ISL road win.

Matignon 64, Mt. Alvernia 20 — Senior captain Olivia Domingos had 12 points, while Emma (12 points) and Olivia (11 points) Found combined for 23 points for the Warriors (10-1).

South Shore Voc-Tech 63, Bristol Aggie 30 — Brianna Ruffin recorded a game-high 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Vikings (8-3) won their sixth in a row.

Westport 43, Holbrook 32 — Freshman Leah Sylvain (18 points) and sophomore Lily Pichette (15) led the Bulldogs (9-2).

Cardinal Spellman 45, Sharon 40 — Senior captain Mariah Harris netted 18 points to lead the visiting Cardinals (4-7).

