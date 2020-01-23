When Dan Lynch took over as Marauders coach before the 2016-17 season, he had an idea of the potential for the squad. Last year’s team went 8-9-4 and reached the Division 2 South tournament, but what already was going to be a senior-laden team this year received some key reinforcements.

The Marauders were unbeaten in their first 11 games before their first loss Wednesday, 3-2, to Medway. But with a 9-1-2 record overall, Dedham already has posted its most victories since the 2000-01 season.

The Dedham boys’ hockey team is leagues above where it had been for much of the past two decades.

Advertisement

Seniors Michael Flynn and Ryan Davis returned after missing last season with injuries, and the Marauders also welcomed back forward Alex Georgantas from junior hockey.

“Just having those three added to our roster has given us some depth, and the opportunity to use different combinations,” Lynch said.

Georgantas (16 goals, 11 assists) is Dedham’s top scorer, followed closely by senior Jack Roslonek (9-17-26). Flynn sits at 5-15-20, while seniors Andrew Mercuri (7-9-16) and Reid Slavin (4-9-13) also have played key roles.

Just as critical has been the play of senior goalie Connor Stamm, who has a 1.59 goals-against average, supported by a defense led by junior Billy Parr.

“All in all he’s been very steady,” Lynch said of Stamm. “Having the maturity of being a senior, he’s having a very good year.”

This year’s senior class were freshmen in Lynch’s first season. That also was Dedham’s last season in the Bay State Conference before the school moved to the Tri-Valley League in all sports. It has been particularly key in allowing the Marauders to get on level terms with the competition.

“We had worked with some of the younger players at that time, to give them that experience,” Lynch said. “Those first couple of years, coming out of the Bay State, a lot of those young guys got tremendous experience against very good teams. Now it’s paying dividends for our program.”

Advertisement

Despite Wednesday’s loss, Dedham still sits atop the Tri-Valley Small, though the Marauders have another meeting with Medway as well as Large School leaders Hopkinton and Norwood. But it’s a more welcome challenge for Lynch and his team.

“In the Bay State it was difficult to have that ability to compete with those big schools,” he said. “Moving to the Tri-Valley, it’s a great league. It’s very competitive.”

Flying Falcon

In a span of five days, Thomas McGaffigan scored his 100th career point, put up six more points in a single game, and then became Cambridge’s all-time leading scorer.

And none of those might even qualify as the Falcons senior’s biggest moment of the last week.

McGaffigan banged home a rebound just before the buzzer Wednesday to give Cambridge a stirring 5-4 victory against Newton South in a key Merrimack Valley/Dual County 3 battle. McGaffigan’s goal came off a faceoff play following a timeout taken with just 3.1 seconds left.

“It’s incredible, it feels so good,” McGaffigan said about the winning goal. “Coach [Mark Marfione] drew up a perfect play where we won [the faceoff] back, and the puck just found me.”

That McGaffigan was in the right place, right time was no surprise to his coach.

“I think this was his best game all season, he was just buzzing,” Marfione said after Cambridge improved to 9-1-3 overall and also held their position atop the league race ahead of Bedford, which handed the Falcons their only loss.

Advertisement

McGaffigan and his twin brother, senior defenseman Andrew McGaffigan, both are headed to Bridgton Academy next year. But there still is more to accomplish this season.

“It’s just an incredible experience,” Thomas McGaffigan said. “I couldn’t have done this by myself though. It was my teammates I’ve have for my four years, my leadership I’ve had before me. I’ve learned from some really good kids.”

The hockey community was well represented at the “One Knight, One Fund” event at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne organized by the Sandwich boys’ and girls’ hockey teams. COURTESY PHOTO

Ice Chips

■ The Cape Cod hockey community came together Sunday at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne for “One Knight, One Fund,” an event initiated by members of the Sandwich boys’ and girls’ hockey teams to raise funds and support a Blue Knights boys’ hockey player recently diagnosed with cancer.

According to Sandwich boys’ coach Jordan Mohre, what originally was supposed to just be an open skate brought together several local teams clad in game jerseys — including both squads from Falmouth and Dennis-Yarmouth, as well as Barnstable, Mashpee/Monomoy, Bourne and St. John Paul II. Money was raised through raffles, silent auctions and donations.

“I think the event exceeded everyone’s expectations,” Mohre said. “Finances aside, the support shown by the hockey family will never be forgotten by anyone that was in attendance.”

■ With the 2019-20 hockey season having passed the halfway mark, there will be a flurry of teams qualifying for the tournament over the next four weeks. Perhaps none have enjoyed as big of a turnaround as Somerset Berkley.

Advertisement

The Raiders went 9-11-0 a year ago, missing the postseason by two points. They apparently took nothing for chance this year, locking up their playoff spot with a victory last Saturday against Greater New Bedford, then improving to 11-1-0 overall after Wednesday’s 3-0 victory against Apponequet. Somerset Berkley also has clinched a share of the South Coast Conference at 9-0-0, well clear of second-place Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (5-3-0) with just three league games remaining.

Somerset Berkley also successfully appealed in the offseason to drop to Division 3 South for the tournament after its previous co-operative arrangement with Case expired.

Games to watch

Saturday, Franklin at Canton (at Canton Ice House, 3:55 p.m.) – The host Bulldogs put their 38-game unbeaten streak on the line against the Panthers in a Hockomock League showdown.

Saturday, Burlington at Arlington (at Ed Burns Arena, 8 p.m.) – Division leaders in the Middlesex League square off in a matchup of teams that will be in contention for Super 8 berths.

Sunday, Catholic Memorial at BC High, (at Clark Athletic Center, 11 a.m.) – The rematch of Catholic Conference rivals after the visiting Knights won the initial meeting, 3-2.

Monday, Hingham at Duxbury, (at The Bog, 5:20 p.m.) – The defending Division 1 state champion Dragons welcome the Harbormen in a battle of South Shore public powers.

Wednesday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Boston Latin, (at Murphy Rink, 4 p.m.) – The Wolfpack, unbeaten in their last 10, will try to avenge their lone loss when the Warriors come to South Boston.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Cambridge at Bedford (at Edge Sports Center, 4:05 p.m.) – Likewise, the one-loss Falcons also will try to get some revenge on the host Buccaneers, who prevailed, 5-2, on Jan. 11.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @In_the_Slot.