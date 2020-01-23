Brett Baldassare, Danvers — The sophomore’s hat trick proved to be the difference for the Falcons in their 4-2 Northeastern Conference victory Wednesday against Winthrop.

Quinn Brown, Hanover — The sophomore not only notched his first career goal, but finished with a hat trick Monday as the Indians beat Bourne, 11-0.

Harry Gover, Norwood — The senior led a power surge for the Mustangs, scoring four times in last Thursday’s 6-5 victory against Medfield. His final goal was the winner with 2:32 to play.