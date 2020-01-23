Brett Baldassare, Danvers — The sophomore’s hat trick proved to be the difference for the Falcons in their 4-2 Northeastern Conference victory Wednesday against Winthrop.
Quinn Brown, Hanover — The sophomore not only notched his first career goal, but finished with a hat trick Monday as the Indians beat Bourne, 11-0.
Harry Gover, Norwood — The senior led a power surge for the Mustangs, scoring four times in last Thursday’s 6-5 victory against Medfield. His final goal was the winner with 2:32 to play.
Jared McLaughlin, Essex Tech — The Hawks senior stopped a combined 93 of 97 shots, including 43 saves in a 1-1 tie with Marlborough. Essex Tech also beat Northeast and tied Hamilton-Wenham.
David Saia and Brendan Currie, Everett — Saia, a freshman, had a goal and six assists in a win against O’Bryant, as well as a goal and assist against Somerville. Currie, a junior, had a combined five goals and an assist in the two wins.
Noah Sargent, Boston Latin — The senior posted a hat trick against Medford, then followed up with a goal and assist against Mansfield, both Wolfpack victories.
Jim Clark
Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.