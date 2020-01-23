“I’ll take the point on the road,” Malden Catholic first-year coach Chris Kuchar said. “Anytime we can get a point on the road in the league.”

The fourth-ranked Eagles and Lancers skated to a 4-4 tie at the Clark Athletic Center, a game which carried different meanings for each team despite the same single point awarded at the end of regulation.

Looking for separation at the bottom of the Catholic Conference standings, neither the BC High nor Malden Catholic boys’ hockey teams found any on Thursday.

As an added bonus, Matthew Babineau scored 0:44 into overtime for the Lancers (3-4-2), making them the winners under the MIAA’s pilot 5-minute, 4-on-4 overtime program, but the game is still a tie in the official MIAA standings. The result would have been unheard of a season ago for Malden Catholic, which went winless against in-state teams in 2018-19 and lost its two meetings against BC High by a combined 22-2.

Kuchar downplayed the season-to-season comparison, however, given it’s his first year with the Lancers and the nearly two-thirds turnover of MC’s roster.

For the Eagles (7-3-2), it was the first time they’ve failed to win outright at home this season and their first non-win vs. the Lancers in their last five meetings. Since starting 5-0-1, BC High is just 2-3-2.

The Eagles trailed, 2-0, after the first period, as David Bazile buried a breakaway 1:01 into the contest and Babineau scored with 0:09 left in the frame.

Matt Keohane got one back for the Eagles shorthanded in the second before Brendan Curtis scored off a freak deflection to make it 3-1 Lancers, while Declan Joyce scored on an easy tap-in with 1:23 left in the second to pull BC High back within one.

Keohane tied it 0:25 into the third, but O’Brien put MC ahead once again just 0:34 later. Brian Bulger scored the equalizer for the Eagles 2:13 into the frantic third period, completing the game’s scoring.

Asked if he put any stock into the overtime period, BC High coach John Flaherty emphatically said “none.”

“Until it actually means points, it is what it is,” the coach of the back-to-back Super 8 champs said. “It’s fun to get five more minutes of hockey, but at the end of the day, it’s a point. You just hope that nobody gets hurt in those five minutes.”

Boys’ basketball

Bishop Connolly 57, Dartmouth 55 — The Cougars (9-1) narrowly edged out the Indians after senior Wes Brown drained a buzzer-beating layup to end the game. Brown, who finished with 8 points, nailed an acrobatic running layup as clock expired to give Bishop Connolly a 2-point win in a non-league game.

Case 55, Middleborough 47 — Senior Alex Levesque (21 points) led the way for the Cardinals (6-6).

East Boston 86, CASH 57 — Sophomore guard Roni Andujar Jr. (38 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) and junior guard Nick Festa (15 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) both had triple-doubles for the Jets (4-5).

Fenway 92, Boston United 80 — Junior guard Ismani Cepeda (39 points) and senior Jahya Francis (25 points, 15 rebounds) paced the Panthers (5-6).

Mashpee 53, Sturgis East 39 — Junior Ryan Hendricks scored 21 points and added 7 rebounds for the Falcons (6-7).

Norwell 87, Abington 60 — Senior guard Nick Fantom had 27 points for the Clippers (8-4).

Sandwich 66, Monomoy 39 — Chris Cronin scored 12 of his 27 points in the first quarter to help the Blue Knights (5-6) cruise past the Sharks.

Snowden 76, South Boston 70 — The Cougars (9-2) were led in scoring by junior guard Lansana Kaba, who had 29 points. Senior forward Javier Ellis (13 points, 10 rebounds) and sophomore forward Jakai Boswell (12 points, 10 rebounds) both picked up double-doubles on the night, and sophomore guard Carlos Ortiz had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

St. John Paul II 45, Falmouth Academy 29 — Mikey Van Neste scored a game-high 22 points for the Lions (3-6).

St. Paul’s 53, Holderness 44 — Jordan Geronimo led the way with 18 points while James Morakis added 14 as the Pelicans (3-9) secured a wire-to-wire victory over the Bulls. The win gives St. Paul’s its first victory over Holderness in more than 20 years.

Whitman-Hanson 62, Hingham 56 — Ben Rice (17 points) and Stevie Kelly (16) carried the load for the No. 13 Panthers (11-3) en route to the Patriot Conference win.

Girls’ basketball

Latin Academy 72, Tech Boston 39 — Senior Fiona Mannion scored 23 points and junior Jordan Bellot scored a career-high 22 points as the Dragons (7-4) claimed a 33-point win in a Boston City League contest.

Malden Catholic 48, Medford 41 — Sophomore guard Andrea Turner had 26 points, 5 assists, and 6 steals for the Lancers (8-3).

Nantucket 43, Cape Cod Academy 26 — Senior Malika Phillip (14 points) and sophomore Maclaine Willet (1o) led the Wahlers to the win.

Pembroke 54, Hanover 29 — Katie Galligan led the Titans (11-2) with 19 points.

Boys’ indoor track

Weymouth 76, Braintree 24 — Junior Ronan Folan threw 49 feet, 9.5 inches to win the shotput for the Wildcats (2-2). Senior Jake Connolly ran a 4 minutes, 42.28 seconds to secure the victory in the mile, and sophomore Kenny Glavine won the 1000m with a time of 2:41.97.

Boys’ swimming

Pembroke 74, Hanover 71 — With the Titans trailing by 2, Ryan Lamie, Eric Farrell, Austin Mahar, and Sean Rowell teamed up to win the final relay for the Pembroke win. Jack Wilshire and Ben Lynch were both double winners.

Girls’ swimming

Duxbury 98, Hingham 79 — Senior captain Julia Ali took home victories in the 200-yard IM and the 100 free, and junior Ava DeAngelis won her 100 free and the 100 backstroke for the Green Dragons (6-0). Junior Ruby Venturelli also contributed to the win by securing the victory in the 50 free.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.