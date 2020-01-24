“The way [the game] started out, I was afraid on Victor Ortiz Night we were going to have a real bad one,” said Brockton coach Robert Boen.

The Boxers erased a 14-point, first-half deficit, then held on for a 72-69 nonleague win over No. 12 Cambridge Friday night on the newly-named Victor M. Ortiz Court.

BROCKTON — On a night Brockton presented the program’s winningest coach with a permanent footprint, its eighth-ranked boys’ basketball team gave Victor Ortiz something to cheer for.

“[Cambridge] came out great and played an almost perfect first quarter against us, and to come back after they do, that shows a lot about us.”

The script of the game had flipped since the opening quarter, as the Boxers’ full-court press gave Cambridge trouble. That allowed Brockton to enter the fourth with a 55-54 advantage.

Brockton (10-1) stretched that lead out to seven, 68-61, with 3:30 to play on a junior Vanilton Xavier 3-pointer. That was only the Boxers’ second made three of the night; the team went 2 for 17 behind the arc.

Cambridge (9-3) didn’t let the game slip away. Sophomore Peter Loutzenhiser drilled his first bucket of the night — a 3 with 2:12 remaining — to make it 70-64 after two Brockton free throws.

This sparked an 8-0 Falcons’ run. Senior Khai Smith (14 points, 10 rebounds) had a chance to give Cambridge the lead with under a minute remaining, but his layup bounced awry, and into the hands of Brockton senior Ray Bento.

Two free throws at the line made it 72-69, and Cambridge’s potential game-tying shot by junior Zavier Dunbar hit back iron and bounced out.

“Somebody said this was like the old days against Cambridge,” said Boen. “It was a full house here and everything was loud. Cambridge was battling and we were battling. It was just a great night.”

In 24 seasons, starting in 1983, Ortiz compiled a 385-160 record, guiding the Boxers to the Division 1 title in 1985. He also served seven years as an assistant.

In other boys’ action:

Latin Academy 72, Tech Boston 70 — The play was not drawn up for Mason Lawson, but when Abdulahi Aden was denied by the TechBoston defense, Lawson had to improvise.

Dribbling to his left, he stepped back for a contested jumper and drilled the game-tying basket, forcing overtime in an eventual thrilling win for the Dragons (12-2).

‘‘We drew it up for Abdulahi,’’ Latin Academy coach Dan Bunker. ‘‘But the defense was ready . . . [Lawson] had to create. He’s a gamer.’’

The junior failed to score in the first half, but his 14 points in the second half and overtime paced the Dragons, who received a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore Osasu Woghiren and 12 from Aden.

TechBoston rallied behind senior guard Shamar Browder (23 points).

‘‘It was all about getting a stop, getting a rebound,’’ Lawson said of the final moments.

TechBoston (7-4) had taken the first meeting, 53-50, on Jan. 7.

‘‘When these kids were eight and ninth-graders,’’ Bunker said, ‘‘we lost in this building by 50 to them. This team has a lot of character.’’

Andover 65, Methuen 53 — Senior Kyle Rocker topped 1,000 career points in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory for the Warriors.

Apponequet 67, Seekonk 62 — Junior forward Mike Henricksen had 24 points to lead the Lakers (4-7).

Attleboro 63, Franklin 51 — Bryant Ciccio led the Bombardiers (11-2) with 21 points. Jason Weir added a career-high 17.

Brighton 69, Charlestown 59 — Junior guard Jamel Shaheed had 28 points, and senior guard Jaiyer Pierce-Traylor added 16, for the Bengals (7-6).

Case 57, Fairhaven 53 — Senior guard Alex Levesque scored 19 points to power the Cardinals (7-6, 3-4 South Coast League).

Catholic Memorial 68, Xaverian 50 — On a night in which he was honored along with eight of the program’s 13 1,000-point career scorers, CM junior Kurtis Henderson, the newest entrant to the club, poured in 31 points with nine assists for the No. 7 Knights (9-1, 5-0) in the Catholic Conference win over the visiting Hawks.

Dighton-Rehoboth 76, Greater New Bedford 75 — Senior guard Shane Mello made the winning free throw with 9 seconds left in the second overtime to lead the Falcons (8-4).

Dover-Sherborn 59, Millis 27 — Freshman Luke Rinaldi had 11 points for the Raiders (4-8) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Duxbury 62, Silver Lake 61 — Senior captain Tim Landolfi scored a team-high 22 points, including eight in overtime, and sank the winning free throw with 3.6 seconds left, lifting the Dragons (4-9) to their third straight win.

The Lakers (3-11), who erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter, got 26 points from senior captain Nolan Hughes. Their last-second attempt fell short, and Duxbury found a way for the second time this week against Silver Lake.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Duxbury coach Gordon Cushing said. “It was probably a good game from the fans’ standpoint. I think I lost three years off my life.”

Essex Tech 56, Northeast 34 — Senior forward Jack Craven tossed in 15 points and junior forward Caleb Cottrell had 9 points, 15 rebounds, and four steals for the Golden Knights (2-9).

Foxborough 63, North Attleborough 46 — Senior guard Brandon Borde poured in 24 points, and senior forwards Ryan Hughes and Donald Rogers added 13 and 12, respectively, for the Warriors (7-6).

King Philip 72, Oliver Ames 64 — Alex Fritz (22 points) led the Warriors (7-7) to the Hockomock League win.

KIPP Academy 59, Nashoba Valley Tech 36 — Winfred Sanchez (18 points) and Algha Barry (16 points) led the Panthers (9-3).

Lawrence 77, Billerica 73 — Brandon Goris led the 10th-ranked Lancers with 19 points. Ankeet Patel dropped 30 for the Indians in defeat.

Lowell Catholic 100, Saint Joseph Prep 74 — Junior forward Keenan Rudy-Phol (27 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists), junior guards Isaiah Taylor (25 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists) and Alex Antoine (23 points), and senior center Caleb Scott (10 points, 17 rebounds) helped lead the Crusaders (9-3, 4-1 CCL Small).

Lynn Classical 68, Gloucester 51 — Junior guard Jeff Barbosa had 17 points, and senior forward Tony Palavra added 15 points for the Rams (9-4).

Lynn English 88, Swampscott 44 — Jarnel Guzman scored 24 points and Joaquin Crespo added 20 for the top-ranked Bulldogs (11-2).

Malden Catholic 60, St. John’s Prep 54 — Sophomore guard Tony Felder had 19 points and 8 assists for the Lancers (8-4).

Manchester Essex 62, Ipswich 44 — Senior Kellen Furse poured in 31 points to lead the Hornets (10-2) in the Cape Ann win.

Mansfield 65, Taunton 51 — Senior Sam Stevens had 18 points as the No. 3 Hornets (12-2) charged back from an early 17-6 deficit.

Marshfield 62, Plymouth North 50 — Senior Mike Walsh erupted for 37 points — converting 12 of his 15 free-throw attempts — as the Rams (10-2) qualified for the postseason. In his 39th season, Bob Fisher has now guided his teams at Marshfield, Quincy, and Rockland to 39 tournament appearances.

Needham 57, Brookline 45 — Senior Will Dorion scored 19 points for the Rockets (8-3) in the Bay State Conference win.

New Mission 81, Boston English 77 — Senior guard Abubakar Aden led the Titans (7-3) with 19 points.

Newton North 56, Braintree 42 — Junior Karim Belhouchet had 16 points for the Tigers (10-1).

North Quincy 82, Quincy 59 — Senior Aaron Huang (22 points) and junior Steve Dalla (18 points) were stellar in the backcourt and senior center Colby St. Marie picked up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders (8-4).

North Reading 70, Pentucket 39 — Senior Jack Keller had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets (6-7).

O’Bryant 60, East Boston 47 — Junior Conan McCusker had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (6-7).

Old Colony 87, Bristol Aggie 31 — Hunter Soares dropped in a career-high 31 points, draining five 3-pointers, to propel the visiting Cougars (10-3) to victory.

Peabody 48, Salem 44 — Chioke Onwuogo had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Tanners (5-6).

Rockland 60, Cohasset 51 — Senior Pierre Comeau (23 points) paced the Bulldogs (11-1) to the overtime win over the Skippers (7-5).

Saugus 59, Danvers 50 — Junior Joe Lusso had 18 points, while seniors Christian Correia and Nick Israelson each had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Sachems (4-9).

South Shore Voc-Tech 56, Cape Cod Tech 39 — Jerome Overstreet notched a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Vikings (6-4).

St. Sebastian’s 62, Thayer 60 — Freshman Trevor Mullin (23 points) refused to succumb to any pressure, sinking two throws with 1.3 seconds left to lift the Arrows (7-7) to the ISL win.

Wakefield 63, Wilmington 38 — Junior guard Brett Okundaye had 15 points to lead the Warriors (8-5).

Worcester Academy 88, Phillips Andover 78 — Holy Cross-bound senior Judson Martindale had 25 points for the host Hilltoppers (10-5).

Girls’ basketball

Amesbury 71, Georgetown 30 — Senior Alli Napoli (15 points) and sophomore Gabby Redford (13 points) helped keep the No. 16 Indians undefeated (12-0).

Archbishop Williams 64, Cardinal Spellman 50 — Senior Meg Marcel had 25 points for the Bishops (7-4) in the Catholic Central Large win.

Arlington 49, Lexington 41 — The junior trio of Ava Connolly (18 points), Claire Ewen (13 points), and Claire Flanagan (10 points) paced the Spy Ponders (8-5) to the Middlesex win.

Bishop Feehan 48, Bishop Stang 47 — Junior forward Kyla Cunningham (10 points) hit two free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining in the game to secure the victory for the Shamrocks (10-2). Sophomore guard Haley Coupal led Feehan with 19 points.

Coyle & Cassidy 49, Sturgis West 14 — Senior Caitlyn Mosher had 22 points for the Warriors (2-9).

Duxbury 47, Silver Lake 33 — Sophie Thompson (14 points) and Lauren Jordan (13 points) paced the Dragons (3-9).

Falmouth 62, Marthas Vineyard 32 — Senior Kayla Thomas (25 points) netted her 1,000th career point for the Clippers (11-2).

Foxborough 61, North Attleborough 33 — Junior Katelyn Mollica tossed in 16 points and senior Shakirah Ketant added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the No. 17 Warriors (10-2).

Franklin 73, Attleboro 41 — Senior forward Ali Brigham had 20 points to lead the No. 1 Panthers (11-0).

Greater Lowell 46, Assabet 34 — Aliza Som led the Gryphons (6-5) with 20 points and five rebounds.

Hopkinton 50, Ashland 25 — Sophomore Kiki Fossbender led all scorers with 13 points as the Hillers (4-6) cruised.

Lynn Classical 58, Gloucester 41 — Freshmen Ava Thurman (10 points) and Lauren Hennessey (9) led the Rams (5-7).

Medfield 41, Westwood 22 — Junior forward Camilla Silk had 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, and 5 assists for the Warriors (9-2).

Natick 65, Weymouth 23 — Senior forward Brenna McDonald had 21 points for the No. 6 Redhawks (10-1).

Nauset 60, Barnstable 39 — Point guard Sunny Green had 20 points and six steals for the tournament-bound No. 13 Warriors (10-3).

Newton South 34, Lincoln-Sudbury 23 — Freshman guard Maddy Genser had 20 points to lead the Lions (10-3).

Pentucket 57, North Reading 34 — Seniors Angelina Yacubacci (16 points, 6 assists) and Jelly Hurley (11 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists) guided the 10th-ranked Sachems (11-1) to the Cape Ann League victory.

Snowden 47, South Boston 30 — Senior center Karla Lopez scored 20 points and senior guard Janelys Delvalle followed with 12 for the Cougars (8-3).

St. Mary’s 59, Bishop Fenwick 48 — Olivia Matela scored 15 points as the second-ranked Spartans (15-1) rattled off their 15th straight win.

Wayland 65, Boston Latin 51 — Emma Kiernan led the way for the Warriors (7-4) with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Whitman-Hanson 64, Hingham 41 — Seniors Brittany Gacicia (15 points) and Olivia Martin (16 points) helped the Panthers (9-4) upend the 11th-ranked Harbormen (10-2).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.