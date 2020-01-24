Jeremias Collazo , Whittier Tech — The junior won the 160-pound title at the Dan Gionet Tournament in Pelham, N.H., with a 10-8 overtime victory over Evan Haskins of Pelham. Callazo recorded two first-period pins and a 5-4 decision in advancing to the final.
Russell Canova, Danvers — In a match of the top two grapplers in MassWrestling’s 182-pound rankings, the senior defeated Woburn’s David Langlois, 6-0, in the final of the Woburn Invitational. Canova pinned his previous three foes in a combined 2 minutes, 17 seconds.
Calvin Dalton, Salem — The defending Division 2 state champion at 113 pounds rolled through the Dan Gionet Tournament at 120, winning the weight class with an 11-2 major decision over Georgetown-Ipswich’s Tre Aulson in the final. Dalton also had two first-period pins and a 15-0 tech fall in the tournament.
Advertisement
Evan Goodall, Chelmsford — At 152, the senior won his weight class at the Woburn Invitational with a 17-0 technical fall, two pins in 1:34, and a 4-0 decision over Andover’s Kelvin Davila in the finals.
Adam Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep — The sophomore 106-pounder stormed his way through the Woburn Invitational with a 15-4 major decision, a 23-8 tech fall, a first-period pin, and a 22-7 tech fall in the finals.
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.