On the last weekend in January, there are three full-day high school basketball tourneys in the city of Boston featuring a number of intriguing matchups.
Saturday, TD Garden will host the Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational with nine games scheduled, starting with the Hull vs. Abington boys tipping off at 8 a.m. The finale, Pingree vs. Ashland, is a public (MIAA) vs. prep (NEPSAC) matchup.
On Sunday, Bank Shot Basketball will celebrate sports and diversity at the inaugural Black Coaches Classic at UMass Boston’s Clark Athletic Center. In the finale at 6, it’s a Top 10 boys’ showdown between No. 6 Brookline and No. 9 Everett.
Also Sunday, the MLK Invitational will be held at Northeastern’s Cabot Gymnasium, headlined by a stacked field that features six teams in the Globe’s Top 20.
Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational
Saturday at TD Garden
Hull vs. Abington boys, 8 a.m.
Belmont vs. Pembroke girls, 9:30 a.m.
Scituate vs. Hingham boys, 11 a.m.
Norwell vs. Hanover boys, 12:30 p.m.
Waltham vs. Weston boys, 2 p.m.
Somerville vs. Algonquin boys, 3:30 p.m.
Acton-Boxborough vs. Lawrence boys, 5 p.m.
Pingree vs. Kingswood Oxford boys, 6:30 p.m.
Pingree vs. Ashland girls, 8 p.m.
Black Coaches Classic
Sunday at UMass Boston
New Mission vs. Medgar Evers (N.Y.) girls, 12 p.m.
Cape Cod Academy vs. Fenway boys , 1:30 p.m.
Dennis-Yarmouth vs. O’Bryant boys, 3 p.m.
Barnstable vs. New Mission boys, 4:30 p.m.
Brookline vs. Everett boys, 6 p.m.
MLK Invitational
Sunday at Northeastern
Braintree vs. Fenway girls, 12 p.m.
Cathedral vs. Latin Academy girls, 1;45 p.m.
Whitman-Hanson vs. Charlestown boys, 3:30 p.m.
Lowell vs. Catholic Memorial boys, 5:15 p.m.
BC High vs. Tech Boston boys, 7 p.m.