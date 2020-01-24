On the last weekend in January, there are three full-day high school basketball tourneys in the city of Boston featuring a number of intriguing matchups.

Saturday, TD Garden will host the Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational with nine games scheduled, starting with the Hull vs. Abington boys tipping off at 8 a.m. The finale, Pingree vs. Ashland, is a public (MIAA) vs. prep (NEPSAC) matchup.

On Sunday, Bank Shot Basketball will celebrate sports and diversity at the inaugural Black Coaches Classic at UMass Boston’s Clark Athletic Center. In the finale at 6, it’s a Top 10 boys’ showdown between No. 6 Brookline and No. 9 Everett.