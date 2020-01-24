“I think sometimes teams just underestimate just how well we can shoot the basketball, and when you’ve got open shots, you’ve just got to take them” Cambridge coach Reece Freeman said. “You’ve got to be confident. We have girls who can really shoot when they’re confident.”

In a 69-38 nonleague win over visiting Fenway at War Memorial Recreation Center on Friday night, the 12th-ranked Falcons (12-2) tossed up 24 shots from beyond the arc, converting eight against Fenway (6-3).

CAMBRIDGE — Foes that leave shooters on the Cambridge girls’ basketball team with open looks, even beyond the arc, do so at their peril.

Cambridge has yet to lose to an in-state opponent, falling to two New Hampshire teams, Pinkerton and Goffstown.

Sophomore Sophia Vital makes the Falcons go. The 5-foot-3 guard, who had 8 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals Friday, is fielding scholarship offers from multiple Division 1 programs, including Providence and Vanderbilt. Usually, she’s getting to the bucket to score or kicking to outside shooters.

Juniors Kizziah Ruff (game-high 18 points) and Ciani Taylor-McDonald (9 points), along with freshman Amaya Fifield (10 points), are the main beneficiaries of her playmaking.

“The best point guard in the country, to me,” Ruff said. “She has great court vision. Simple as that. She’s one of the best I’ve played with.”

At 6-feet, senior forward Ella Simonsen (6 points, 10 rebounds) is the team’s lone presence in the post. She often works a pick-and-roll with Vital, and is a solid passer from the block.

A year ago, Cambridge lost on a buzzer beater to Woburn in the Division 1 North first round. Perfecting their play style makes them hope for more.

“We can be great,” Ruff said. “We can go wherever we want. It’s out destiny. We control how we’re going to go, basically.”

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.