“The crowd was getting into it, we got into it, we were feeling it,” Johnson said. “There was no way we were losing it.

NEEDHAM — Minutes following No. 4 Needham’s 61-56 victory over No. 6 Natick on Saturday afternoon, a serenade of “Avery Johnson” chants burst from the Rockets locker room.

“I’m really proud of this because they trusted me.”

A 5-foot-8 guard, Johnson also hauled in nine rebounds and blocked two shots.

When looking back on her high school career, this game may be the breakout contest. Johnson was on the Rockets team that reached the Division 1 South final last year, but she didn’t get a ton of minutes.

Needham (12-1) is positioning itself for another run, and Johnson will be a big part of it. Senior captain Kiara McIntyre, who had 17 points against Natick (10-2), noted Johnson’s increased dedication.

“Before, she was really shy, afraid to shoot,” McIntyre said. “She’s been working. Her confidence is up there now, so she’s definitely one of the top players.”

Needham’s Caroline Klemm pulls down a rebound as teammate Alina Ouligian (right) blocks out Natick’s Brenna McDonald. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/Globe Staff

It doesn’t hurt that Johnson has a solid basketball influence in her house. Her father, Erik, spent six years as the head coach of the Boston College women’s team from 2012–2018.

Needham coach Amanda Sheehy said Johnson is putting it all together.

“She’s just gained that confidence now,” Sheehy said. “She’s stepping into shots and drilling them.”

Watching from the bench as a freshman fueled Johnson for a big season.

“It gave me a lot of drive for this year to really push myself mentally,” Johnson said. “I think I’m a good player, but my mental game sometimes is off. I had a few not-very-good games the last few days, and today I really wanted to leave it all out there.”

Down by nine points with 6:15 remaining, Needham battled back. Johnson’s second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter swished through the net with 20.1 seconds remaining, making the score 59-55 and all but sealing the victory.

“I honestly didn’t really think about if I would’ve missed it,” Johnson said. “I was just like, ‘I’m going to put this up, and hopefully it goes in.’ ”

