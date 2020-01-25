The victory marked the fifth win over a team ranked in the Globe’s Top 20 for the No. 2 Red Raiders.

Lowell continued its dominant season on Saturday afternoon, racing by previously unbeaten Beverly in convincing fashion, 74-52, to improve to 14-0.

LOWELL — Nate Siow and Carlos Nunez have played in the same backcourt since middle school. Now seniors at Lowell High, the tandem have the Red Raiders cruising as the lone undefeated boys’ basketball team in Eastern Massachusetts.

“We don’t want to lose, but we don’t really talk about it,” Siow said of the winning-streak. “We have a lot of old guys on the team, mature guys. We’ve been here for four years and we just have a really good connection.”

Siow, a 5-foot-10 point guard, uses his speed and shiftiness to attack the paint and finish around the rim, while Nunez plays off the ball and has established himself as an elite 3-point shooter.

The two guards fuel Lowell’s offense, but fellow senior starters Ritchie Ettiene and Tyson Jones-Armstead elevate the Red Raiders to a Division 1 state championship contender.

As Lowell pulled away from Beverly in the third quarter on Saturday, Nunez dished a pair of assists to Siow, Etienne canned a 3-pointer, and the 6-foot-4 Jones-Armstead threw down a transition dunk — all in a two-minute span.

“They do a lot for us on the court,” Nunez said.

Ettiene has been a crucial third scoring option alongside Siow and Nunez. He netted a team-high 20 points in a 71-69 win over No. 17 BC High in early January, the team’s closest outcome so far this season.

The 6-foot-1 guard scored 15 points and knocked down three 3-pointers against Beverly.

“Ritchie took a big step for us this year, he’s a big x-factor for us on the team because [opponents] don’t really think he can score like that, but he can,” Siow said.

Instead of harping on the undefeated record, Nunez said he and his teammates focus on playing better than their last game. Lowell beat Chelmsford by 26 points on Friday night, but the team agreed they didn’t play well.

Saturday’s win over Beverly featured more energy and urgency, even on 15 hours of rest.

“I’m more concerned with how we’re playing as opposed to being undefeated,” Lowell coach Bob Michalczyk said. “We didn’t play well last night and it didn’t feel that good.”

Lowell has beaten opponents by an average of 18 points, highlighted by impressive wins over Lawrence, Central Catholic, and the Panthers.

Nunez said the team’s goal is simple: win the Merrimack Valley Conference and then the state championship. But for now, the Red Raiders are taking it game by game.

Another tough test awaits them on Sunday, with a matchup against No. 7 Catholic Memorial at the MLK Invitational at Northeastern.

“That’s going to be a tough game,” Siow said. “But honestly, we just play one game at a time and focus on that game. We play every game like it’s our last. We’re seniors.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.