“About a mile into the race, I said, he is going to be with me the whole time,” Kay said. “So I said, I’m just going to race it instead of going for time. I’m going to keep him on my tail for the 500 [meters] left, and then after that I’m going to go.”

Last fall’s Division 2 state champion in cross country was leading the pack, per usual, when the boys’ 2-mile race started at Saturday’s Small School Coaches Invitational. However, through the first 500 meters, Northampton senior Tobias L’Esperance stayed on Kay’s heels.

Kay went, and finished in a personal-best 9 minutes, 32.95 seconds.

“This is huge,” Kay said. “It is good to get the competition in. I haven’t had a lot of that this season, so to get to an invitational with someone under my tail is great. I’m definitely going to be mentally ready for the postseason.”

Sean Kay, shown during the 2018 cross country season at Franklin Park. File/John Cetrino for The Globe

Similar to Kay, many of the runners were using the Coaches Invitational as an opportunity to improve before the postseason, which begins Feb. 12 with divisional championship meets.

In the mile, Manchester Essex junior William Kenney found himself running alone for the first two laps, but then heard his coach yelling that Peter Burke from Martha’s Vineyard was closing in.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, I gotta go,” said Kenney, who won the mile in 4:22.86. “I ended up going for the last two [laps], but it was honestly hard staying out there in the front the whole time. It is hard to do the work in those kind of races. I’m happy I get a preview of what all-state is going to be like.”

The challenge of running alone in the lead was a point of emphasis in the girls’ race for Milton senior Ava Duggan, who won her race in 5:17.47. Duggan’s teammates Grace Sullivan (5:17.47) and Norah Affanato (5:32.77) finished second and sixth, respectively.

“This season has been interesting because when I run in smaller meets, I don’t really have a lot people to run with all the time,” Duggan said. “That is something I have been training myself to do better. I would say in terms of strategy, I’m still working that out in order to not rely on people to do well.”

Weston’s Peter Diebold has been plagued by tightness in his upper body this season. (He recently had a dry needling procedure in his hips to help activate them.) This has forced the senior to adjust his workouts and training schedule.

“We just started working on smoother arm movement, riding higher on my toes like I did last year,” said Diebold, who won the 600 meters in 1:21.77. “Today, I did want to run 1:20’s. I wasn’t happy with 1:21, but I just wanted to feel normal and that felt like it did last year. I’m not happy with the time, but I am happy with that I feel like there was progress.”

