To honor Lawson’s memory, tournament director Steve Gibbs changed the name of the seventh annual Good Sports Invitational to the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Annual Invitational. Donations can be made to the foundation — which promotes programs and provides individual scholarships to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — at andrewjameslawsonfoundation.org .

Andrew Lawson, a Norwell native with Down syndrome, was a three-sport athlete while in school and an assistant on the boys’ basketball and soccer teams following his graduation in 2008. A 2017 inductee into the Special Olympics Hall of Fame, Lawson died in February 2018 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 27.

The South Shore basketball community came together Saturday at TD Garden to watch several of its high school teams compete on Boston’s most hallowed court and honor the memory of an inspirational figure.

“In 20 years, Andrew has influenced hundreds of athletes in Norwell,” Norwell boys’ basketball coach John Willis said. “And as I told my kids before the game, he may not be the best athlete to ever play at Norwell High, but he’s the single most important athlete.”

Hanover defeated Norwell, 43-36, in an MIAA endowment game that won’t count toward the official records of either team. It followed two games between South Shore teams that will: Abington kicked off the action with a 79-60 win over Hull, and Scituate defeated Hingham, 53-39, to remain undefeated in Patriot League play.

While it didn’t count in the standings, the matchup between Norwell and Hanover carried significance for both sides, as Hanover coach Nick Hannigan knew Lawson well from his eight years (2005–2013) as an assistant at Norwell.

“Andrew was larger than life and he was truly included in everything within the program,” Hannigan said. “So it was great to see everybody out here today to honor him.”

When Scituate and Hingham clashed at the Garden for the second time in as many years, the Sailors stayed poised under the bright lights to earn the victory.

“You never know how you’re going to react to this amazing opportunity,” said Scituate coach Matt Poirier, who recently recorded his 300th career win.

“You have to go to the rodeo to act like you’ve been there, so I was happy that we came out and acted like we’ve been to the rodeo.”

Scituate (11-1, 9-0 Patriot) led 29-19 at halftime before Hingham (9-5, 7-2) closed the gap with an 8-1 run to start the third quarter.

Point guard Keegan Sullivan (9 points, 5 assists, 3 steals) and senior sharpshooter Jack Poirier (19 points) helped push the gap back to 10 points, with Poirier’s 3-point play giving the Sailors a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Willis and Hannigan stood with the Lawson family at midcourt to receive a commemorative plaque during halftime of their game. For Willis, a veteran coach with more than 400 wins, it’s fitting that the young man who first brightened up his basketball camp in 2000 continues to make a positive impact today.

“[Lawson] made me a better coach, and I know he made my players better people, and when you see the standing ovations he received, he brought together the entire South Shore,” Willis said.

“He’s just a special, special kid and this is a testimony to how he still impacts people today. This is a great event and now that it’s named after Andrew it makes it even more special.”

