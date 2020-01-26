Afterwards BC High coach Bill Loughnane, Mike’s father, who recorded a then all-time high 500 assists as a former Northeastern point guard from 1976-80, since surpassed in 1987 by Andre LaFleur (894), joked about his own lack of scoring prowess as a player.

Behind 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists from Loughnane, BC High (8-4) was able to steadily pull away from the Bears, the two-time defending Division 2 state champions, who have now dropped four straight.

On the same court where his father once garnered fame as an all-time assist leader at Northeastern, BC High sophomore Mike Loughnane turned in a stellar effort to pace his Eagles past TechBoston, 81-62, in the final game of Sunday’s MLK Invitational at NU’s Cabot Center.

“Unfortunately, for me, I don’t think I ever scored over 20 here,” said Loughnane, “So he’s got the record for the Loughnane family now.”

TechBoston (7-4) used its trademark pressure to force eight turnovers in the first quarter and take an early 21-15 lead. But the Eagles took care of the ball and methodically gained separation, outscoring the Bears, 32-6, from the midpoint of the second quarter until the final minute of the third quarter.

“We were able to move the ball well, we took advantage of our size, and we were able to pull away,” said Loughnane.

The Eagles received key contributions from senior Korey Reynolds (21 points, 4 assists), junior Drew Martin (7 points, 6 rebounds) and sophomore Will Doyle (6 points, 4 rebounds) during their steady run. The progression of those younger players could prove vital during the latter half of a difficult schedule.

“Some of the young guys really stepped up their game,” said Loughnane. “Those guys are no longer little kids. They’ve grown into great players and it just adds more depth to our team.”

As for his own kid, it was hard for Mike to keep a smile off his face when asked about performing well in the same gym where his dad became a legend.

“He told me a bunch of stories,” said Mike, a 6-foot-3-inch guard. “So yeah, I was definitely looking forward to playing over here.”

Lowell High’s Ritchie Etienne (14) steals the ball away from Catholic Memorial’s Ta'Quan Williams (center, diving) and teammate Declan O'Sullivan (44). Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Lowell 83, Catholic Memorial 59 — Senior guard Carlos Nunez got the second-ranked Red Raiders (15-0) off to a fast start, scoring 26 of his 28 points in the first half to spark Lowell to a 49-28 halftime lead at the MLK Tournament. Seniors Richie Etienne (21 points) and Nate Siow (11 points, 4 assists) kept the gas pedal down in the second half as the seventh-ranked Knights (9-2) were unable to pull within single digits of the lead despite 25 points from Kurtis Henderson.

While Lowell excluded the result, it was the third win in three days for the only undefeated team in Eastern Mass.

“[Nunez] has had some games like this . . . where he comes out unconscious,” said Lowell coach Bob Michalczyk. “They love big games, Carlos and Nate [Siow], and they get up for them.”

Lowell Catholic 59, Arlington Catholic 57 — The Crusaders (10-3, 4-1 CCL) clinched a spot in the Division 4 North tournament on a buzzer beater by senior Caleb Scott (13 points, 15 rebounds). Scott cleaned the glass on LC’s first attempt of the possession and threw up a put-back from the left block as time expired. Juniors Keenan Rudy-Phol (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Alex Antoine (22 points) also contributed to the winning effort.

Brookline 56, Everett 50 — Sophomore Theo Murray scored 14 points to lead the Warriors (11-3), who used a 16-4 fourth-quarter rally to take down the Crimson Tide (9-3) at the Black Coaches Classic at UMass Boston.

Cristo Rey Boston 54, Maimonides 43 — Junior Akinyele Crawford led Cristo Rey (7-2) with 18 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds while senior Luis Rodriguez chipped in with 10 points, 10 assists and 4 steals in the MLK Tournament.

Bishop Fenwick 55, Peabody 46 — The host Crusaders (8-4) defeated the Tanners behind 22 points and four steals from Jason Romans.

Milford 79, Paulo Freire 65 — The visiting Scarlet Hawks (8-4) took the win at Paulo Freire behind 20 points from Ben Blanchard, a career-high 18 points from Ralph Franklin, and 15 points from Dominic Schofield.

OBryant 53, Dennis-Yarmouth 46 — Junior point guard Manny Mendes put up 20 points and 5 assists in the winning effort for the Tigers (6-8) in the Black Coaches Classic at UMass Boston.

Whitman-Hanson 78, Charlestown 58 — The Panthers (12-3, 8-1 league) won their 10th straight game behind Nate Amado’s game-high 22 points in the MLK Invitational at the NU’s Cabot Center. Four W-H players reached double figures, including Stevie Kelly’s double-double on 10 points and 10 assists.

Whitman-Hansen’s Stevie Kelly drives to the basket against Charlestown’s Jahmar Henry. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Girls’ basketball

Braintree 47, Fenway 17 — The Wamps (7-6) forced 27 turnovers to shut down the Panthers in a non-league matchup in the MLK Invitational at the Cabot Center. Hailey Sherrick scored a game-high 15 points for the Wamps.

Brookline 58, Canton 50 — Maria Mercado scored 23 points to lead the Warriors (4-10) past the Bulldogs in a nonleague matchup.

Matignon 59, Weymouth 43 — Senior Emma Found had 13 points and 10 assists and junior Erica Hutchinson added 12 points for the Warriors (11-1) in the nonleague win.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 2, Wilmington 0 — The Crusaders (9-3-3) shut out the Wildcats behind 18 saves from Cailyn Wesley. Eve Weiss and Gabby Davern each scored a goal for the Crusaders.

Ursuline 6, Dedham 2 — Senior Mary-Kate Rusnock scored two goals to help the Bears (11-1-1) defeat the Marauders.

Ethan Fuller contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.