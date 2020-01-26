Halfway through the race, German took a false step, allowing Medford senior Tristen Howard to leverage German’s hot start. The final half of the race was a duel. One second it looked like Howard had the lead, then it appeared German was in front. In the last five steps Howard pushed, German pushed, Howard leaned over the finish line, German strained to cross the final white stripe. The finish was too close to call. Howard and German turned to the board to see who would be declared the winner. Then, their scores appeared. They both finished in 6.463 seconds.

Lawrence senior Jerimil German had the best start of the boys’ 55-meter dash at the MSTCA’s Large School Coaches Invitational Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

“I have never heard of this,” said German, who set a personal best with his time. “I didn’t know it was possible, but they said it was to the thousandth . . . We knew we were running even. I just didn’t know that even.”

“I thought I leaned him out,” Howard said. “When it popped up on the board, I was like, ‘No way. That’s crazy.’”

“I thought I won,” German said with a laugh. “Not going to lie, I thought I won.”

A tie is so unprecedented that MSTCA officials couldn’t recall such an occurrence in the last 15 years.

Crazy finish in the boys 55m dash in the large school Coaches Invitational with Jerimil German of Lawerence and Tristen Howard of Medford tying down to the thousandth. MSTCA officials said it was the first tie in at least the last 15 years @GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/0oNJzbcQGt — John Hand (@handsup19) January 27, 2020

In the girls’ 1,000 meters, Brookline junior Sonja Nagle out kicked her opponents on the last turn to finish her race in 2:56.38, which is the fastest time for the 1,000 in the state.

“My coaches are hoping I can do this for states,” Nagle said, who was running the 1000 for only the second time . . . “We are gearing up for postseason. This gave me some more race experience.”

In the boys’ 1,000 meters, Walpole senior Shane Grant edged out everyone else in the field to win in 2:29.54, placing him with the second fastest time in the state and sixth fastest time in the country.

“I wanted to take it out in 30s and drop a 29 in there to get it under 2:30,” Grant said. “I just wanted to take it out with the lead, feel comfortable and work from there.”

Lawrence sophomore Jordany Volquez, ran the 55m hurdles in 7.89 seconds, which was the third fastest time in the state so far this season.

“The start felt great,” Volquez said. “It was probably the best start I have had all season. … I realized how fast I was going by the fourth hurdle. There was nobody catching me.”

Midway through the meet Sean Furey (Methuen), Tamara Peeples-Mbengue (Weston), Leanne Burke Walker (Randolph), Fernando Braz (Peabody), Dan Dillion (Chicopee Comprehensive), Larry Rawson (St. Mary’s) and Bill McWilliams (Hanover) were inducted into the MSTCA Hall of Fame.