One official, however, immediately waved it off as a no goal, and play resumed — with Billerica (7-8-1) nearly scoring back up ice in an odd-man rush.

Billerica had taken a 1-0 lead at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center when Alex Culot flicked a backhander under the crossbar. Three minutes later, Joe Longueil appeared to scored the equalizer for Barnstable (7-3-2).

HYANNIS — The Billerica boys’ hockey team played the majority of Monday’s 4-2 nonleague loss to Barnstable under protest after a goal was awarded to the host Red Raiders roughly a minute after it was initially disallowed in the first period.

A minute later, Barnstable was whistled for a penalty. At that time, the two on-ice officials gathered and determined Longueil had, in fact, scored for the Red Raiders, tying the game at 1-all.

“It seemed to me that [the call] was inspired by the other coach’s emotions,” Billerica coach Jim Egan said. “We did put the game under protest. I hate to do it, I’ve never done it before, but I’m not 100 percent sure on the ruling myself.”

According to Rule 17 on “Protested Contests” in the MIAA Handbook, “All results shall be final when the contest has been concluded by game officials.” So a protest is very unlikely to be heard.

From his view, Barnstable’s Tim Grace saw a good goal.

Barnstable surged ahead, 3-1, in the second period on goals by Will Martone and Dillon Huntington. Chris Viscione got one back for Billerica in the third. Martone iced the game with an empty-netter with 0:29 left.

