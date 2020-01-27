His summer prep fueled what has been blossoming performances on the soccer field and the basketball court for the senior at Manchester Essex.

Mornings featured a few-mile run and a trip to the soccer turf for drills and footwork exercises. In the afternoon, he lifted weights at the Manchester Athletic Club before capping the day with pickup basketball games.

In the fall, Furse earned All-State and All-New England honors, in addition to being named the Globe Division 4 Player of the Year after scoring 22 goals for a 14-2-4 squad. This winter, as a combo guard on the basketball team, he is pouring in 23.3 points per game, a 10-point increase from last season.

“My dad always told me, ‘You’re going to sprout your senior year. You’re just going to hit puberty, and everything’s going to happen,’ ” Furse said. “Soccer and basketball this year, it has. It’s just been a dream, honestly.”

In his first three years on the hardwood, the 6-foot-1-inch Furse was was a spot-up shooter. Now he’s physically stronger and attacking the paint more frequently, excelling at finishing around the rim or dishing out to shooters on the perimeter.

In a six-game stretch from late December to early January, Furse averaged 29.5 points per game.

Through 12 games this winter and a 10-2 start, Furse has eclipsed the 30-point threshold three times. For context, in the previous three seasons combined, he scored 20 points or more three total times.

“Kellen’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen,” Manchester Essex coach Tim St. Laurent said. “People tell me, ‘I walk in the Manchester Athletic Club and Kellen’s got the treadmill on 10 miles per hour, and he’s running at that for a half-hour. And then he gets done and he hits the weights for another hour. He’s doing that every day.”

“It’s just who he is. He knows one mode, and that’s 200 percent.”

St. Laurent believes conditioning, acquired playing soccer, helped Furse develop a quick first step on the court. He consistently beats defenders off the dribble and enters the lane with ease. His athleticism also carries over to the defensive end, where he blocks shots and records nearly 10 rebounds per game.

Furse developed a passion for the fast pace of basketball when he played AAU for Mass Elite in the 5th grade. His teammates included current Beverly standouts Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley. They played summer ball together throughout high school, and Moreland and Furse still keep in touch.

“Work ethic is everything in basketball and we worked out a few times over the summer and I could just see it in him,” Moreland said. “It helps him on the court.”

Furse and Hornets sophomore guard A.J. Pallazola have developed a close bond. Pallazola said he frequently receives text messages from Furse to go with him to the gym to lift and put up shots.

Pallazola joked how Furse is always at the Manchester Athletic Club, but acknowledged that he and the rest of his Hornets teammates view Furse, a two-year captain, as a role model for his constant preparation in both sports.

“He pushes himself during every single game,” Pallazola said. “He’s not a person who likes to lose, and he can get us going. He fires us all up all the time. He leads by example, and that’s something I hope I can do one day.”

Furse led Manchester Essex to a 7-0 start, and the Hornets currently sit atop the Cape Ann League Baker Division (10-2 overall, 8-2 CAL).

Closing in on 1,000 career points, Furse candidly said this is his favorite basketball team during his time at Manchester Essex.

“These are my guys, this chemistry is amazing,” Furse said. “We have two knockdown shooters, an athletic point guard, and big men. It just jels so well.”

St. Laurent was hired when Furse was a freshman, and they’ve developed a close relationship over the past four years. Sometimes that relationship can bring disagreement between the two competitors.

In the Hornets’ second loss of the season to Amesbury last Monday, the two became frustrated with each other during timeouts. But St. Laurent is used to it. It’s just Furse trying to win at all costs.

“I’ve been tough on him for four years, so his senior year I can unleash him,” St. Laurent said.

“In my 13 years coaching varsity basketball, he’s the toughest kid I’ve ever seen. A relentless worth ethic.”

Courtside Chatter

■ Tewksbury pulled off one of the more shocking upsets of the season Friday night, defeating 11th-ranked Central Catholic, 48-47.

The Redmen, who entered the game with a 1-8 record, overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to pull out the victory. It was Tewksbury’s first win over Central in 40 years.

“We’ve improved so much since the start of the season, and I’m so ecstatic for the kids,” Tewksbury coach Tom Bradley said. “The excitement they had on their faces after the game was special.”

The momentum from Friday’s game carried over Sunday, when Tewksbury erased a 17-point third quarter deficit and beat Chelmsford, 86-80, in double overtime. Junior Kalu Olu scored 36 points in the win.

■ Brooks had won 94 consecutive Independent School League games, before falling to St. Sebastian’s, 84-71, on Wednesday afternoon. It was the Bishops’ first loss in the league since February of 2014.

■ Attleboro continued to make noise in the Hockomock League, downing previously fifth-ranked Franklin, 63-51, on Friday night behind 21 points from Bryant Ciccio . . . Andover senior Kyle Rocker recorded his 1,000th point in Friday’s win over Methuen . . . Lowell Catholic rang up 100 points against St. Joseph’s Prep on Friday, and the stat sheet was filled for the Crusaders. Keenan Rudy-Phol had 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Isaiah Taylor recorded 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

. . . The first Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational at TD Garden Saturday honored the former Norwell three-sport athlete (Class of ’08) who died in 2018. Abington, Scituate, Hanover, Waltham, Algonquin, and Acton-Boxborough all earned wins on the parquet floor . . . Whitman-Hanson, Lowell, and BC High picked up victories on Sunday at the MLK Invitational at Northeastern.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Whitman-Hanson at Scituate, 6:30 p.m. — The Panthers avenged their only in-state loss by handling Hingham last Thursday; now they’ll look to hand Scituate its first Patriot League defeat.

Friday, Mansfield at Attleboro, 6:30 p.m. — After losing at Mansfield on Dec. 29, the Bombardiers have won eight straight. On Friday they could seize first place in the Hockomock League by beating the third-ranked Hornets.

Friday, Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m. — The undefeated Red Raiders are on fire with three wins in three nights over the past weekend. Still, the Lancers present a formidable in this MVC rivalry game.

Saturday, TechBoston at Needham, 6:30 p.m. – The annual “Hell Week” portion of TechBoston’s schedule has been quite trying; the Bears dropped four straight games to end their multiseason win streak. Will they bounce back in another tough matchup at Needham?

Sunday, Newton North at Brockton, 2 p.m. – This annual tradition gives fans a chance to watch a Top 10 high school hoops matchup before heading off to Super Bowl parties.

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.