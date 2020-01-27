■ Bryant Ciccio, Attleboro — The senior guard was key in two road wins with 19 points at Sharon (71-54) Tuesday and 21 points at Franklin (63-51) on Friday.

■ Joe Abate-Walsh, St. Mary’s — The Spartans bounced back from a two-game skid this week with three wins. Their 6-foot-8 forward led the way with 20 points against Portland (Maine), 26 points and nine blocks in a 64-63 win over TechBoston, and 24 points and 12 rebounds against Bishop Fenwick.

Top performances from EMass boys’ basketball players in the past year :

■ Ritchie Etienne/Carlos Nunez, Lowell — Each senior scored in double figures four times as unbeaten Lowell beat Billerica, Chelmsford, Beverly, and Catholic Memorial in a busy week. Etienne finished with 80 total points, and Nunez scored 79.

■ Mason Lawson, Latin Academy — The Dragons stunned two-time defending BCL champion TechBoston in overtime, 62-60, on Friday thanks in part to Lawson’s game-tying triple at the end of regulation. The junior guard finished with 14 points and produced 19 points with six assists and six steals in a 66-54 win over Milton Wednesday.

■ Mike Loughnane, BC High — The sophomore guard averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists per game in wins over St. John’s Prep (75-70) and TechBoston (81-62).

■ Keenan Rudy-Phol, Lowell Catholic — After producing his first triple double with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 100-72 win over St. Joe’s, the junior forward tallied 12 points with 10 rebounds in a 59-57 win at Arlington Catholic Sunday.

Nate Weitzer

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.