“We play fast, which is hard for other teams to keep up with,” said junior forward Maiya Bergdorf, who led St. Mary’s with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. “When we push the ball they can’t set up in a defense.

The lone blemish on the schedule for the Spartans (16-1) came in a season opening 54-46 defeat against the Bishops. Sixteen wins later, including an MIAA Endowment game, the Spartans have rolled with speed.

If the second-ranked St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team needed one final win to validate its success this season, it was Monday night’s 73-51 decision on the road over Archbishop Williams in Braintree.

“We’re just quick, quick, quick all the time.”

St. Mary’s is also looking like the favorites to win the Catholic Central League, having beaten No. 5 Cathedral in the first of their two matchups.

The Bishops (7-5) and Spartans may very well meet again. St. Mary’s won the Division 3 state semifinal over Archbishop Williams, 62-59, at TD Garden.

“It was crazy, it was intense,” said senior guard Gabby Torres. “It was just back and forth every time.”

A deep rotation plays into the Spartans’ relentless full-court pressure. Sometimes they rack up the fouls, which is one of the few places where they can be vulnerable. Two starters had four fouls not even halfway through the third quarter.

“I’ve been making them hold pinnies behind their back when playing defense [during practice],” said St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall. “I just think that if you continuously apply that ball pressure, you’re going to wear out the other team.”

Bergdorf, a 6-foot junior forward who transfered from Belmont, plays an inside-out game. She even had a 32 point performance earlier this year.

Torres (13 points) and fellow senior Olivia Matela are sharpshooters from distance. Junior Nicolette D’Itria is an ace defender. Freshman point guard Yirsy Queliz (10 points, 6 assists) started as an eighth grader last year, and carries herself like seasoned veteran. She came off the bench Monday, because the Spartans went big.

Senior Jannise Avelino (10 points), a 5-foot-11 forward, started against Archbishop Williams for Queliz. Juniors Van Nguyen, Pej’ae Parent and Alyssa Grossi also see time off the bench.

“When we went to the bench, eight or nine kids,” Newhall said, “those kids played really well, too.”

Archbishop Williams senior Jess Knight (23 points, 16 rebounds) recorded her 1,000th career point on a free throw at the end of the third.

St. Mary’s fell in last year’s D3 state title game to Hoosac, 66-49, and would love nothing more than to reach the final again.

“We’re very determined,” Bergdorf said. “Very high energy — we want it.”

“If there’s a goal set, we will do everything in our power to reach that goal,” Torres added.

Boston Latin 64, OBryant 57 — Emelia O’Gilvie netted 22 points to lead the host Wolfpack (6-8) to the non-league victory.

Latin Academy 65, East Boston 23 — Senior Fiona Mannion recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds and junior Jordan Bellot added 17 points as the Dragons (8-5) cruised to the City League win.

Malden Catholic 66, Gloucester 44 — Behind sophomores Andrea Turner (26 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals) and Lily Mineo (16 points, 10 rebounds) the Lancers (10-3) qualified for the Division 4 North tournament in the program’s inaugural season.

Mansfield 56, Roxbury Prep 24 — Junior Brooke Berube led all scorers with 10 points to lift the Hornets (5-8) over Roxbury Prep in a non-league game.

. . .

In his sixth season, Dan Boyle has stepped down as the varsity girls’ basketball coach at Triton Regional, effective immediately, citing “personal family reasons,” according to athletic director Tim Alberts. Once determined, an interim coach will be named for the rest of the season. The Vikings (2-10) host Ipswich Tuesday night.

Boys’ basketball

Dartmouth 68, Bishop Connolly 60 — Junior forward Cam Dennis powered the Indians (6-8) with 21 points.

Mystic Valley 81, Innovation Academy 75 — Senior guard Alfie Tsang led the Eagles (7-4) to the win with 26 points.

South Shore Voc-Tech 65, Blue Hills 54 — Jerome Overstreet was among four players with double digits for the Vikings (7-4) as Evan Ochenduszko and Kyle Schlieff both added 12 points and Sean McGuirk scored 11.

Boys’ hockey

Sandwich 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Junior Rob Cardillo netted a shorthanded goal and classmate Colin Norkevicius scored a power-play goal as special teams powered the Blue Knights past Dennis-Yarmouth in a Cape & Islands League interdivisional matchup at Gallo Ice Arena.

Juniors Jack Greeley and Mike Barrasso also scored for Sandwich (5-8-1), while senior Tyler McFarland and junior Tommy Julian found the back of the net for D-Y (5-5-2).

‘‘It’s definitely something that we’ve put a lot of time into lately,’’ said Sandwich coach Jordan Mohre said of his team’s play on special teams. “We’ve been a little snake-bitten on the power play recently, so it was nice to see them start to fall, especially Nork getting his first of the year.’’

Sandwich junior Tim Clark tallied three assists and sophomore Matt Hemeon recorded two. Senior goaltender Carson Schemenaur made 25 stops for the Blue Knights, while junior netminder Mason Sheehan finished with 23 for the Dolphins.

