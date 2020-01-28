Caitlyn Burke, Waltham — In a pair of ties, the junior goaltender kept Waltham in the game both times. She made 42 saves in a 2-2 tie against Westford and followed that performance with a 39-save effort in a 1-1 draw with Methuen/Tewksbury.

Jess Driscoll, Methuen/Tewksbury — The freshman scored twice in a dramatic 3-2 win over Boston Latin, and added a goal and two assists in the Red Rangers’ 5-1 victory over Needham.

Molly Duvall and Grace High, Duxbury — The duo each tallied a goal in Patriot League wins over Pembroke (2-0) and Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (4-2) to help the Dragons stay unbeaten in conference play.

Kileigh Holt, Sandwich — Holt netted two goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Nantucket, and also added a tally in a 3-1 win over Bishop Stang. Holt concluded the week with two more goals and another assist in a 8-0 rout of Scituate.

Olivia Maffeo, Canton — The freshman defender tallied all four goals in a 4-1 road win over Hingham on Saturday. Maffeo also recorded an assist in a hard-fought 3-3 tie against Medway/Ashland.

Allie McDonough, Norwood — The senior captain became the fourth player in program history to reach 100 career points when she netted a power-play goal in Monday’s 2-2 tie against St. Peter-Marian. McDonough also had both goals in a 2-1 win over Franklin on Saturday.

