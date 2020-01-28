It wasn’t the first time there had been an attempt to stop her – enrolled in figure skating lessons as a toddler, she had taken to hockey after watching her older brothers, A.J. and Zach. She wore her hockey skates to practice. Her skating teacher put an end to that, so she switched her sport.

In fourth grade, a new coach took over the boys’ club team on which she had been playing for two years. He pulled Keating aside and told her she shouldn’t be playing with boys any more. Instead, Keating joined a different program and continued to play on boys’ teams until eighth grade.

A year ago, Keating was geared for a starring role on the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls’ hockey co-op. She was sidelined for the majority of the season with mononucleosis. HPNA went 6-11-2.

There is no stopping the North Andover senior now. A Utica College recruit, Keating has eight goals and eight assists for an HPNA squad (12-0-2) ranked third in the Globe’s Top 20.

“The kids learned a lot about themselves last year,” said coach Gary Kane, whose daughter Eliana is a tri-captain along with Keating and Deanna Bosco. “It’s neat to see them a little bit hungry this year. We learned through adversity last year.”

The Globe checked in with Keating as HPNA continued its play through the rugged Merrimack Valley/Dual County League.

You grew up playing boys’ hockey. What do you think about the state of women’s professional hockey? And women participating in the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities?

It was so cool. Some people think girls shouldn’t be playing hockey, and some people don’t even know that there’s girls’ hockey. I think it’s wicked cool.

I remember growing up, and I only [found out] there was girls’ college hockey in middle school. My dream school was always the University of Wisconsin, because Hilary Knight and all these Olympians went there. Then the Boston Blades came to be, and now the NWHL.

Watching the 3-on-3 format was just cool, because [of] girls finally get to be in a setting like that.

So you didn’t end up at Wisconsin, but you are committed to Utica. What was the recruitment process like?

I started talking to coaches my freshman year. I went to Minnesota for a national development camp, and I got more exposure to a different level of competition and where I was and where I needed to be to play at the next level. I took a lot from that camp.

In the summer, the Utica assistant coach, Jackie [Solomito], came to one of my games in Vermont, and she invited me out for an overnight [in October]. It’s so cheesy, but it felt like home. When I went there and I was with all the girls, it was just so much fun. I was just like, ‘This is where I’m going to be the next four years.’ I committed the next week.

How difficult was it to sit out last year?

It was awful. When we had our first game, I started to feel a little tired. I knew I wasn’t out of shape, because I’d been skating all summer and fall. I just started to get even more exhausted. I’m not one to take naps, but I’d be sleeping so much. I woke up one day and my face blew up, and I could barely open my eyes. My throat was starting to close.

I went to the doctor, and he said I’d be out for six to eight weeks. I was like, ‘What do you mean? It’s hockey season.’ But I had to be careful for my spleen not to rupture. I’ve never been so exhausted in my entire life. I lost so much weight because I wasn’t eating because of my throat. When I came back, I was flying on the ice because I was so much lighter.

From 6-11-2 to just one of three undefeated MIAA girls’ programs. What has changed?

We’re more focused this year, and there’s a new team dynamic. We’re all just best friends. We weren’t as close last year as we are this year. We’re all friends outside of hockey, and we all connect on the ice.

Our goal is to make it to [TD Garden]. All the teams we play are just so talented, so you always have to come play your best, and whoever brings their A-game is going to win at the end of the day. This season, we’re really looking and pushing ourselves to be the best. We’re playing period by period and not focusing on what happened, but what’s in front of us, and the shift we’re going to go out and have next.

How does that team dynamic stay so strong when you’re playing on a three-school co-op team [with Haverhill and Pentucket]?

It’s a lot of North Andover girls, and we’ve all been friends since before high school. We played in the middle school league together. But it’s cool to have girls from other towns that we might not have met before. I love playing with them. It’s fun.

There is a joke within your team, ‘What is HPNA’, since you don’t have a mascot and it’s just a jumble of letters. As a senior, what does HPNA mean to you?

When I went out to Minnesota for the development camp, I had the HPNA on my helmet. Coaches were coming up to me, and they were like, ‘What’s HPNA?’ and I would explain it to them.

It’s always going to have a soft place in my heart. I’m always going to come back, like when I’m in college, and it’s Christmas break, I’m going to be back here skating with them. The coaches have grown this program into something that’s going to be really special. All the girls that have gone through this program, we’re all just so close. We’ve gotten some really great friendships out of it and all the girls are just so fun to be around.

Ice chips

■ In an 8-1 loss against Sandwich last Wednesday, Nantucket eighth-grader Siena Monto made her varsity debut in goal. Monto is on the autism spectrum, but that has not hindered her desire to play hockey’s most demanding position.

■ Methuen/Tewksbury senior goaltender Kaia Hollingsworth earned her 100th career win Jan. 17 in a 4-3 victory over Westford. The varsity starter since seventh grade, Hollingsworth has grown as a player and a person in the time since.

“She’s known and said all along that she wants to be the backup goalie,” Nantucket coach Liz Collins said. “It’s very much verbally and visually explaining everything to her. We couldn’t be more excited for her.”

With the game in hand, Monto entered the game to a roar from the visiting Whalers fans for the final seven minutes of a contest at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

“She looked like a kid on Christmas,” Collins said. “She kept yelling in goal for her teammates to let her know how much time was left and she loved every second of it.”

Monto faced one shot, making a strong save to rob the Blue Knights of a goal. Following the game, Monto received the game puck from a referee and Sandwich coach Stephen Noll.

“It’s phenomenal to get to 100 career wins,” Methuen/Tewksbury coach Sarah Oteri said. “It means she played well and played for successful teams. Her poise and ability to stay focused in pressure situations like she did at the Garden last year has improved and her play has gotten better too.”

With a much more defensive-oriented approach this season, Oteri knows having a reliable netminder such as Hollingsworth can be the difference toward another state title.

“Our games are closer this year so we need those big saves even more this year,” Oteri said.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 5 Austin Prep at No. 1 Braintree (at Zapustas Rink, 6 p.m.) — The Cougars suffered their first regular-season loss in three years last week against Wellesley, and now face anoher tough test with the Wamps in a rematch from last year’s Division 1 quarterfinals.

Wednesday, No. 18 Bishop Fenwick at No. 2 St. Mary’s (at Connery Rink, 8 p.m.) — The Crusaders snapped their losing skid last week and look to stay hot in a road contest against the Spartans.

Friday, Notre Dame-Hingham at Needham (at St. Sebastian’s Rink, 5:45 p.m.) — Both teams are peaking at the right time, but in this nonleague, cross-division matchup, which team can continue the turnaround?

Saturday, No. 12 Belmont at No. 8 Woburn (at O’Brien Rink, 4:00) — Woburn looks to sweep the season series from its Middlesex League rival in a rematch from New Year’s Day, when the Tanners took down the Marauders, 5-2.

Saturday, No. 10 Methuen/Tewksbury at Andover (at Breakaway Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.) — The host Golden Warriors have dropped three straight, but a matchup against their MVC/DCL rival Red Rangers could be the remedy for the current skid.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reaached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.