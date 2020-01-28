Lofton stepped up again in the extra frame, and North senior point guard Tommy Andreae added 8 of his 14 points in overtime to give the Tigers a 77-68 victory over their archrival.

The senior drained a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give North a three-point lead with a little more than a minute left in regulation, but after Brookline’s Devani Perez eventually forced overtime with a buzzer-beating trey, more heroics were required.

BROOKLINE – Khalil Lofton appeared to give fourth-ranked Newton North the clutch shot it needed to prevail in Tuesday’s Bay State Conference boys’ basketball showdown against No. 6 Brookline.

“This is probably the last time I’ll be playing at Brookline and I’ll miss it,” Andreae said. “It’s a great rivalry. It means a lot to come here and win. We have a lot of seniors and I know everyone wanted that win.”

Andreae (14 points, 4 assists) drained a 3 to beat the halftime buzzer, giving North a 30-25 lead at the break. Brookline (10-4, 7-3 BSC) stayed within striking distance and crept ahead late early in the fourth, as the teams traded the lead eight times down the stretch.

But Newton North (11-1, 8-1) showcased its depth and versatility with seniors Tyson Duncan (16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals), Grayson Hargens (10 points, 2 steals) and Andrew Landry (6 points, 6 rebounds) making key plays to quiet the hostile crowd.

Then Lofton, who went scoreless in the first half, provided a transition 3-pointer and a finish through contact in overtime to make it 67-61 with just over two minutes remaining.

“[Lofton] finally saw the ball go in and you could see his confidence level go up,” North coach Paul Connolly said. “These guys are resilient. They’re winning in different ways with different combinations, different leadership, and different players stepping up. I’m super happy with this group.”

Lucio Dahlstedt-Brown scored a game-high 21 points for Brookline, and found Perez (12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) for his triple that made it 58-58 at the end of regulation.

North showed no panic, however, and Andreae came right out of the break with an and-1 finish to galvanize the Tigers.

“There was a little body language right away,” Connolly said of the players’ demeanor after regulation. “But that’s to be expected from anybody. When you think you’ve got the game won, on the road, and all of a sudden you have to go four more minutes. It’s tough. But our guys responded.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.