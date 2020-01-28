Depth shined for Pentucket (12-1), with junior forward Mackenzie Currie scoring 21 and adding 12 rebounds. Senior guard Angelina Yacubacci scored 13 and also had 12 boards for the defending Division 2 champs. Avery Hallinan paced Amesbury (12-1) with 21 points.

The Sachems took some time to settle into their trademark style, but a second-quarter surge and dominant second half allowed 10th-ranked Pentucket to cruise to a 59-36 win over No. 16 Amesbury on Tuesday night.

The Pentucket girls’ basketball team has made a habit of suffocating the life out its opponents with blanketing containment defense and efficient offense.

In a frantic opening quarter with an abundance of fast breaks, turnovers and fouls, the Sachems climbed out from a 10-3 hole to lead 19-14. They broke things open in the second despite senior star Angelica Hurley being on the bench in foul trouble, as Yacubacci and Currie sparked a 16-2 run. Pentucket led 35-21 at the half and held a 31-19 advantage on the boards.

“We had to settle in,” Pentucket coach John McNamara said. “[Amesbury] is physical and tough and they go to the hoop. Our whole focus was to contain them and we did a poor, terrible job the first six minutes of the game.”

Once Pentucket was able to slow the Indians’ pace, Amesbury had no answer for the Sachems’ zone defense and could not find any success at the foul line, where it shot 6 for 18.

“That’s our trademark,” McNamara said. “We try to contain teams and make them work to score. And in high school basketball, if you have to work to score, there’s a good chance you’re not gonna score if you don’t give them easy, quick possessions.”

Hurley returned from the bench to score the opening seven points of the second half, making it 42-21 with a corner 3-pointer. She finished with 14 points. Amesbury never got the deficit below 18 from there.

Pentucket contained Amesbury star guard Allison Napoli, who also found herself in trouble in the first quarter, to six points.

Amesbury’s Allison Napoli knocked down a referee when she fell out of bounds in the cramped gymnasium at Pentucket during Tuesday night’s Cape Ann League game in West Newbury. JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF/Globe Staff

Abington 41, Randolph 36 — Senior captain Lauren Keleher paced the Green Wave (7-8) with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Bishop Feehan 40, Braintree 37 — Sophomore guard Haley Coupal (12 points) scored the game’s final seven points, punctuated by a go-ahead 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to lift the Shamrocks (11-2) to the nonleague win at Braintree. Senior guard Amanda Folen also had 12 points.

Bourne 47, Greater New Bedford 45 — The Canalmen (9-4) rallied from five points down with 90 seconds left, with senior Kaya Fernandes stealing an inbounds pass and hitting a layup with 40 seconds to play to give Bourne the lead for good. Fernandes scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, while sophomore Nora Barmashi led the Canalmen with 18 points.

Cambridge 62, Waltham 44 — Junior guard Kizziah Ruff scored 31 points as the No. 12 Falcons (13-2) picked up their ninth consecutive win.

Concord-Carlisle 63, Acton-Boxborough 40 — Sophomore Rachel Barach had 17 points and freshman Kori Barach added 16 for the Patriots (8-5).

Duxbury 59, North Quincy 43 — Freshman Amanda Donovan led the Dragons (4-9) with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Falmouth 53, Coyle & Cassidy 16 — Ariana Silvia scored 15 points to lead the Clippers (12-3).

Foxborough 69, King Philip 48 — Katelyn Mollica led the No. 17 Warriors (11-2) with 25 points.

Hanover 45, Marshfield 31 — Emily Flynn had 15 points, McKalah Gaine 13, and Dani Tilden 10 for the Indians (6-7).

Lexington 64, Burlington 50 — Senior center Kirea Snell scored 21 points for the Minutemen (9-4).

Masconomet 67, Georgetown 21 — Senior point guard Mikayla Graves scored 24 points for the eighth-ranked Chieftains (10-2).

Matignon 54, Rockport 21 — Senior captain Emma Found scored her 1,000th career point for the Warriors (12-1). Found needed four points coming into the night and broke the mark with a 3-pointer in the first quarter. She finished with 16 points and 10 assists.

Medfield 63, Holliston 43 — Junior forward Camilla Silk (12 points, 11 rebounds) and sophomore guard Annie McCarthy (10 points, 8 rebounds) paved the way for the Warriors (10-2).

Middleborough 56, Mashpee 40 — Sophomore Riley Griffin’s 19 points paced the Sachems.

Newton South 54, Boston Latin 38 — Amaris Mills made all the difference for the Lions (11-3), scoring 35 points.

Reading 48, Melrose 27 — Senior Nakeya Carr scored 13 points to lift the Rockets (6-7).

Rockland 81, Carver 49 — The Elie sisters, sophomore Julia (31 points) and senior Caroline (23 points, 11 rebounds), propelled the No. 20 Bulldogs (12-2) to the South Shore League win.

Snowden 49, Burke 22 — Senior Karla Lopez led the Cougars (9-3) with 15 points, while Nirome Forbes and Janelys Delvalle added 12 points each.

St. John Paul II 46, Cape Cod Academy 37 — Senior guard Cait Mehl (23 points) drained six 3-pointers for the visiting Lions (13-2, 8-0 C&I).

Stoughton 68, Taunton 60 — Senior guard Shyanne Trinh scored 18 of her team-high 20 points for the Black Knights (7-8) in the second half, including 12 in the fourth.

Walpole 64, Weymouth 34 — The Rebels (10-5) qualified for the Division 1 South tournament as senior Sydney Scales scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Westford 52, Bedford 25 — Sophomore Carly Davey scored 16 points to lead the Grey Ghosts (8-6).

Wilmington 40, Arlington 37 — Junior Kylie DuCharme recorded a double-double (17 points, 23 rebounds) for the Wildcats (8-3).

Boys’ basketball

Arlington 79, Wilmington 61 — Freshman Marcus Jean-Jacques scored 29 points for the Spy Ponders (5-9), while junior Myles Hess added 20 points.

Attleboro 61, Milford 57 — Seniors Qualeem Charles (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Nick McMahon (13 points) put together big performances for the No. 13 Bombardiers (12-2) as they pulled out the Hockomock League overtime win. McMahon hit six free throws in overtime to put the game away.

BC High 74, Xaverian 51 — Sophomore Mike Loughnane scored 18 points and added nine rebounds for the No. 8 Eagles (9-3).

Bishop Fenwick 52, Danvers 47 — Christian Loescher had 16 points for the Crusaders (9-4).

Cardinal Spellman 74, Cathedral 45 — Senior forward Craig Faria tallied 30 points for the Cardinals (7-5).

Catholic Memorial 83, Malden Catholic 78 — The Knights (10-2) earned their 20th straight trip to the Division 1 South tournament with the Catholic Conference road victory.

Chelmsford 77, Dracut 76 — Sophomore Matt McCarthy hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to hand the Lions (2-12) the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Kimonte Donkor topped the Lions with 31 points.

Cohasset 49, East Bridgewater 39 — Junior captain Liam Cunnie scored 20 points and junior forward Will Grudinskas had 13 for the Skippers (8-5).

Cristo Rey 87, Lowell Catholic 71 — Junior captain Ray Bosquet sparked the Knights (8-2) with 43 points and 20 rebounds in the Catholic Central Small win over the Crusaders (10-4).

Franklin 64, Sharon 50 — Senior Brayden Sullivan scored 21 points for the No. 9 Panthers (12-2).

Hamilton-Wenham 65, Newburyport 61 — Senior Ian Coffey scored 20 points for the Generals (9-5).

King Philip 72, Foxborough 68 — Senior Alex Fritz scored 23 points for the Warriors (8-7).

KIPP Academy 71, Minuteman 58 — Winfred Sanchez (16 points) and Ricky Maestre (14 points) led the way for the Panthers (10-3).

Latin Academy 57, East Boston 48 — Junior forward Mohamud Ali (18 points) and junior guard Abdulahi Aden (16) powered the Dragons (13-2) to the win.

Lowell 71, St. John’s Prep 41 — Carlos Nunez (15 points, 6 rebounds) and Nate Siow (13 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds) paced the second-ranked Red Raiders (16-0) to the convincing nonleague win.

Lynn English 90, Gloucester 60 — Senior guard Jarnel Guzman (30 points), Ademide Badmus (19 points, 13 rebounds), and Mason Jean-Baptiste (18 points) led the way for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-2).

Manchester Essex 80, Lynnfield 59 — Senior Kellen Furse scored 25 points for the Hornets (11-2).

Medfield 66, Holliston 60 — Rabi Armany led the Warriors (5-8) with 17 points.

Methuen 47, Billerica 46 — Kevin Garcia scored 18 points and Mitchell Crowe had 13 for the Rangers (7-8).

Natick 63, Fitchburg 51 — Juniors Joe Connolly (18 points, 18 rebounds) and Jake Dunlap (17 points, 10 rebounds) each contributed a double-double for the Redhawks (9-4).

Needham 55, Milton 38 — Senior Will Dorion scored 11 points for the Rockets (9-3).

North Reading 64, Rockport 50 — The Hornets (7-7) won their third straight behind a game-high 20 points from Cody Cannalonga.

Norton 47, Dedham 40 — Colin Cochrane scored 14 points, and Hunter Murphy added 9 points and 14 rebounds to spearhead the victory for the Lancers (9-4).

Oliver Ames 74, Canton 61 — Amari Brown paced the host Tigers (9-7) with 24 points, and Jay Spillane added 16.

Peabody 70, Winthrop 37 — Senior guard Joangel Lugo had 24 points for the Tanners (6-7).

Plymouth North 77, Pembroke 74 — Will Higgins scored 26 points and Will Harmon added 15 for the Blue Eagles (7-6).

Randolph 63, Abington 55 — Senior Derrick Revolous scored 13 points and hauled in nine rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-4).

Saugus 64, Marblehead 59 — Christian Correia (21 points) and Joe Lusso (15 points) led the way for the Sachems (5-9).

Seekonk 69, Old Rochester 52 — Elijah Leonard and Kyle Blanchard led five players in double figures for the Warriors (5-8) with 17 points apiece. Kam Casala (13 points, Nathan Clarke (12), and Jacob Barreira (10) also contributed to the win.

Snowden 63, Fenway 51 — Senior forward Javier Ellis (23 points, 16 rebounds), sophomore guard Carlos Ortiz (14 points, 12 boards), and junior guard Lansana Kaba (11 points, 10 rebounds) all helped power the Cougars (11-2) to the Boston City League victory.

Taunton 73, Stoughton 63 — Junior forward Tyler Stewart scored 34 points for the Tigers (11-4).

Wakefield 46, Woburn 36 — Junior guard Brett Okundaye posted a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double and added four steals for the Warriors (9-5).

Watertown 58, Belmont 55 — Senior Sean Williams scored 20 points to lift the Raiders (7-4).

Boys’ hockey

Melrose 5, Lexington 2 — Juniors Charlie Haggerty (three goals, one assist) and Brendan Fennell (two goals, three assists) provided all of the scoring for the Red Raiders (7-5-2).

Girls’ swimming

Duxbury 100, Scituate 81 — Junior Ava DeAngelis won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, helping power the Green Dragons (8-0) to victory.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.