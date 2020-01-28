So Rodgers showed them all the great Whitman-Hanson teams from the past. The one common theme among them?

SCITUATE — Whitman-Hanson coach Bob Rodgers knew heading into the season his team was elite offensively. But in order for the Panthers to elevate to the next level, he had to convince them to buy in at the other end of the court.

Defense.

After starting the season 2-2, the Panthers have won 11 consecutive games, fueled by strong play on the defensive end. In Tuesday’s key Patriot League matchup against Scituate, they smothered the 14th-ranked Sailors, holding them to a season low in points en route to an impressive 75-45 win.

“In order to be a great team you have to be a great defensive team,” Rodgers said. “That’s what our guys are buying into. If you told me before the game that we’d hold Scituate to 45, I know we’d be in good shape. Not too many teams can do that.”

The focal point Tuesday was slowing down Sailors guard Jack Poirier. Whitman-Hanson threw double teams at Poirier all game, while seniors Stevie Kelly and Jonathan Zeidan provided excellent on-ball defense. The combination limited one of the state’s best scorers to just 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

“Poirier worked for every point he got because we had someone with him even when he went to get a drink,” Rodgers said.

Much of the Whitman-Hanson team plays together in AAU for the Cobras, and that continuity has helped the Panthers average a league-best 71 points per game on offense.

Rodgers emphasizes sharing the basketball and the offense flows smoothly with Kelly running the show at point guard, flanked by wings Nate Amado and Cole Levangie, and 6-foot-5 big man Ben Rice.

The Panthers shot 64 percent from the floor Tuesday and assisted on almost half of their made field goals. All five starters scored in double figures.

“Our whole team chemistry is just different,” Kelly said. “I know where Ben is, I know where Cole is. They all knew where we are. Our chemistry just helps us out.”

Whitman-Hanson opened the season with a 64-62 defeat to Hingham, then after a pair of wins, fell to Sycamore (Ohio) in a tournament in Florida.

But since that second loss of the season on Dec. 26, the Panthers have cruised, winning by 14 points or more in all but two games. They also avenged their only in-state loss, beating the Harbormen, 62-56, last Thursday.

On the AAU circuit, Kelly noted how offense is a premium because of the fast pace and the importance of individual statistics.

It took a few games into the high school season for the Panthers to click defensively. However, with extra attention toward that end of the floor during practice as well as video breakdowns, Whitman-Hanson hasn’t lost in more than a month.

“Beginning of the year we weren’t the best defensively so we had to work hard in practice,” Kelly said. “We build those habits and try to get better every day on that.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.