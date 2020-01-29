The Cougars (8-1-3) fell behind, 1-0, midway through the second period but continued to apply pressure to which the host Wamps eventually succumbed. A late second-period power play goal from Kara Cecchini and a late winner in the third by Monique Lyons, both off rebounds, provided the difference on the night.

Resiliency has been a theme for the fifth-ranked Austin Prep girls’ hockey team this season, and one that certainly rang true in a 2-1 win over top-ranked Braintree on Wednesday night at Zapustas Arena in Randolph.

“Our team has done a really good job this year at being resilient,” said Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood. “Even if we get scored on first, we keep our composure and I was really proud of how they came back. We were able to pass the test tonight.”

While Braintree carried the play in the opening 15 minutes, Austin Prep made some adjustments to start the second, particularly to the forecheck. With a more aggressive look, the Cougars began to see the ice tilt.

Even after Braintree senior Abby Holland opened the scoring on a breakaway midway through the middle frame, Austin Prep stayed poised. Defensively, the Cougars consistently got in shooting lanes, finishing the night with 14 blocked shots.

“I thought we came out really hard and got some really good zone presence to start off the second,” said Wood. “As we’re going on in the season we want to get better and those finite details like shot-blocking are areas we want to get better.”

In net, sophomore Lauryn Hanafin turned aside 22 shots while Braintree senior netminder Ellie Foley stopped 17 shots.

Braintree (12-1-1) was plagued by mental errors on the night, however.

A couple of key penalties, including two late by senior Delia Lee, cost the Wamps. The winning goal came as a result of Braintree touching a floating puck with a high stick, forcing a defensive zone face off on which the Cougars scored.

“Panic is the enemy,” said Braintree coach Kevin Burchill. “You can’t get penalties against a team like that. I’m very pleased, not going to lie, but it was a kick in the butt and a loss isn’t a bad thing right now.”

BB&N 2, Loomis Chaffee 0 — Senior Molly Griffin netted both goals for the Knights (12-2).

Brooks 3, Worcester Academy 2 — Brooke Rogers, Quin Healy, and Carly Stefanini scored for the visiting Bishops.

Nobles 6, Lawrence Academy 1 — Junior Ellie Bayard of Medfield scored a pair of goals to lead the host Bulldogs (18-0).

Pingree 1, Newton Country Day 0 — Senior Katelyn Clarke scored the lone goal for the Highlanders.

St. Paul’s 7, Northfield Mt. Hermon 0 — Tiffany Hill led the offensive attack with a hat trick and an assist.

Waltham 5, Central Catholic 0 — Senior Janice O’Neil registered her 100th career point with a goal and two assists to lift the Hawks (7-2-5) past the Raiders.

Duxbury 0, Canton 0 — Freshman Carolyn Durand had 18 saves to earn her 7th shutouts for the Bulldogs (10-1-3).

Westwood 3, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Abby Crowley netted a pair of goals and freshman Marissa Poma recorded her first shutout in net for the Wolverines.

Boys’ hockey

Brookline 2, Newton North 2 — Braydon Lewis scored with 2:02 left to rally Brookline (8-6-1) for the tie in the Bay State Carey.

Concord-Carlisle 6, Haverhill 3 — Dane Carter scored a pair of goals and assisted on another and Noah Thorpehad a goal and two assists for the Patriots (4-6-4).

Essex Tech 7, Saugus 1 — Despite an incredible 70-save performance by Saugus senior netminder Jack Devereaux, the Hawks (6-3-3) ran away with the win on the back of 2 goals and 2 assists from sophomore center David Egan. Essex Tech outshot the Sachems 77 to 15.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Boston Latin 1 — Jayden Cormier’s goal with 3:07 to play snapped a tie and gave the Warriors (10-3-1) a key Merrimack Valley/Dual County 2 victory. Jack Lanzillo also scored and Angelo Venuto added an empty-netter for L-S. Sam Hutchinson scored the lone goal for the Wolfpack (10-3-1) on the power play.

Norwood 4, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 0 — Junior goalie Brendan Bartucca made 17 saves en route to his first career shutout for the Mustangs (10-1-2).

Plymouth North 2, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Junior goalie Jack Arnold earned his third shutout of the year for the Eagles (10-2).

Quincy 2, Pembroke 1 — Freshman Cam Quigley (1 goal, 1 assist) and Will Martin (1 goal) led the Presidents (3-8-2).

Reading 2, Hingham 2 — The Rockets (8-3-4) pulled out the win in overtime, but the result will be recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding.

Rockland 5, East Bridgewater 1 — Freshman Logan Murphy tallied a pair of goals and junior Nick Blonde had a goal and two assists for the Bulldogs (6-7-3).

Archbishop Williams 2, Arlington Catholic 0 —Trevor Lally tallied 27 saves to help the Cougars (6-7-1) earn the win.

Boys’ basketball

Arlington Catholic 68, Shawsheen 50 — With 17 points freshman Ryan Svendsven was one of three Cougars (8-5) in double figures.

Bishop Connolly 65, Westport 59 — Junior Matt Myron had 18 points for the Cougars (10-2).

Manchester Essex 69, Pentucket 57 — Senior guard Kellen Furse dropped in 37 points for the Hornets (12-2).

Natick 60, Newton South 52 — The host Redhawks (10-4) qualified for the D1 South tourney behind 20 points and eight assists from senior Alex Cohen and a 16-point, 8-rebound effort from junior Nick Ofodile.

Nobles 42, St. Sebastian’s 37 — Henry Mitchell tossed in 14 points to pace the Bulldogs (8-8) past St. Sebastian’s.

Rockland 57, Hanover 29 — Hunter Wardwell, Pierre Comeau, and Derek Williams each scored in double-digits for the host Bulldogs (12-1).

South Shore Voc-Tech 67, Norfolk Aggie 46 — Junior Matt Veiga led the Vikings (8-4) with 17 points.

Worcester Academy 55, Suffield 49 — Senior Quest Harris scored 15 points to lead the Hilltoppers (12-5) past the Tigers at home.

Girls’ basketball

BB&N 40, Milton Academy 22 — Sharon Pognon (18 points) and Sam Bernstein (12 points) led the way for the Knights (9-3).

Bridgewater-Raynham 66, Archbishop Williams 51 — Shay Bollin (21 points, 8 reobunds, 4 assists, 3 blocks), Kenzie Matulonis (12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists), and Dana Possick (10 points) paced the No. 7 Trojans (12-1) to the nonleague win.

Coyle & Cassidy 41, Bristol-Plymouth 25 — Senior Caitlin Mosher scored 15 points to power the Warriors (3-10) past the Craftsmen in a non-league matchup. Via the Sullivan Rule, the Warriors qualify for the Division 4 South tourney.

Dracut 57, Lowell Catholic 45 — Behind freshman Ashlee Talbot (15 pts, 5 assists, 6 steals) and sophomore Aya Alkassar (12 points, 20 rebounds), the Middies (6-9) picked up the non league road win.

Madison Park 51, South Boston 36 — Junior Tanaysha Coleman recorded a career-high 30 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Cardinals (4-9) to the City League road win.

Malden Catholic 63, KIPP Academy 40 — Sophomores Andrea Turner and Kylie Bragg scored 24 and 15 points, respectively, to drive the Lancers (11-3) past the Panthers.

Mt. Alvernia 46, Boston United 40 — Senior captain Hannah Madeya (14 points) was 6 for 8 from the free-throw line in the final four minutes to secure the win for the Mustangs (4-7).

Pentucket 49, Manchester Essex 26 — Senior guard Jelly Hurley had 18 points for the No. 8 Sachems (13-1).

Snowden 50, East Boston 42 — Junior guard Nirome Forbes netted a season-high 28 points to lead the host Cougars (10-3) to the City League win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 36, Norfolk Aggie 14 — Sophomore Ellery Campbell had a game-high 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Vikings (10-4) remained undefeated in the Mayflower Conference and secured a spot in the Division 4 South tourney.

Wayland 60, Hudson 38 — Haley Melvin (17 points) converted 9 of her 10 free-throw attempts as Warriors closed in on a state tourney berth with their ninth win.

Bishop Fenwick 45, Lynn English 42 — Junior Annie Murphy (15 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks) helped the Crusaders (10-4) qualify for the state tournament for the eighth straight season.

Girls’ gymnastics

Stoneham 141.2, Woburn 137.8 — The Spartans (4-2) broke their school record for total points scored in big home win over the Tanners.

Wrestling

Shawsheen 38, Tewksbury 31 — Shawn Fitzgerald secured the win with a pin at 170 pounds for the Rams (22-2).

St. John’s Prep 71, Catholic Memorial 0 — The Eagles (28-0-1, 4-0 Catholic Conference) won their 22nd conference title and extended their unbeaten streak against CC foes to 92 matches. Alec Runnals (126 pounds), Quinn Alexander (132), Rawson Iwanicki (138), Jordan Young (145), Beau Colvin (152), Marty Roach (170), and Jack Blizard (285) registered pins for Prep.

Jim Clark contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.