Emma Found, Matignon — The senior forward from Wakefield became the second female in program history to score 1,000 points with her 16-point, 10-assist performance in a 54-21 win over Rockport. Corey Gallagher (1,855 points, 1995), who went on to play at Bentley, is the career leader.

Kiara Cerruti, Canton — The sophomore poured in 20 points in a nonleague loss to Brookline, and scored 20 more as the Bulldogs (7-7) handed No. 11 Oliver Ames its second league loss, 67-50.

Selina Monestime Framingham — A 5-foot-9 freshman forward, Monestime produced like an upperclassmen with a 21-point, 10-rebound performance as the Flyers scored a 52-50 upset win over Walpole. She followed with 27 points (23 in the first half) and 12 boards in a 55-45 win at Wellesley.

Advertisement

Destiny Morales-Williams, Holbrook — The senior averaged 22 points per game in a three-game stretch for the Bulldogs. Morales-Williams scored 26 points to go with nine steals and six rebounds in a 43-32 loss against Westport, and netted 22 (8 steals, 7 rebounds) in a 55-38 win over Southeastern Voc-Tech.

Kizziah Ruff, Cambridge — The No. 9 Falcons (13-2) picked up a pair of big non-league wins thanks to the junior guard. She scored 18 points in 69-38 win over Fenway on Friday night, and tallied 31 points in a 62-43 win over Waltham on Tuesday.

Seamus McAvoy

Seamus McAvoy can be reached at seamus.mcavoy@globe.com.