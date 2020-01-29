The Eagles (9-3-2) controlled the pace throughout as they moved to 4-2-2 atop the league standings, dominating 5-on-5 play against the Hawks (8-3-4), who fell to 2-3-2 in conference action.

But with the regular season winding down, the fifth-ranked BC High boys’ hockey team may have just positioned itself in the driver’s seat with a 4-2 win over No. 6 Xaverian on Wednesday night in Dorchester.

The Catholic Conference, as is the case seemingly every season, has been defined by parity.

Colin Norton had two goals and an assist for the Eagles, including an empty-netter from mid-ice after stripping Matt Ryan on the backcheck during a 6-on-4 penalty kill to ice the game.

BC High took a 1-0 lead after Matt Keohane banked in a shot from behind the net that bounced off goalie Kyle Harvey and into the net at 2:44. Xaverian answered at 6:30 with a fluky goal of its own while playing 4-on-4. Ty Marchi chased a rebound behind goal and fed a pass in front that hit off the back of BC goalie Tom Kiesewetter’s leg and onto the blade of Stefano Lanci for the goal.

Norton pushed the Eagles back in front just 21 seconds into the second after digging a puck out of a crowd of skates in the slot to beat Harvey blocker side. But the Eagles couldn’t put things away with Xaverian on their heels, taking a pair of penalties in the second that kept the pressure on.

Kiesewetter made six stops on the penalty kill in the second. The freshman finished with 15 saves. Harvey pushed away 21 for the Hawks.

“Honestly, in a Catholic Conference game, I don’t know if anyone is ever on the ropes,” said BC High coach John Flaherty. “They have weapons; they’ve got kids that can move and kids that can shoot. For us, it was all about sticking with it and not getting too far ahead of ourselves and making sure we were taking care of pucks and moving things north.”

BC High made it 3-1 at 5:53 in the third when a turnover at their defensive blue line allowed Aidan Carey to walk in for a breakaway goal. Xaverian clawed back with a power play goal from Ryan at 10:32.

BC High was then whistled for too many men with 1:45 remaining. Norton finished things before the Hawks could get a shot on net with the two-man advantage.