Conor Donovan, Swampscott — While notching a hat trick and three assists against Lynn, the senior joined classmate Drew Olivieri this season in reaching 100 career points.

Nolan Cooper, Newton North — Cooper had a huge game with 65 saves in the Tigers’ 3-0 loss to Braintree; then the senior captain followed with another 30 stops as the Tigers held on to tie rival Brookline, 2-2.

Top performances from EMass boys’ hockey players in the past week :

Liam Fecteau, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk — The freshman scored twice each in wins against Old Rochester/Fairhaven and Somerset Berkley, the latter clinching a tournament berth for the Falcons (10-5).

Advertisement

Brendan Fennell, Melrose — The junior captain and three-sport star continued his recent tear with two goals and three assists in a 5-2 win against Winchester. Fennell already has 117 career points.

T.J. Fredo, North Andover — His hat trick was the spark for the Scarlet Knights in their 4-0 victory against Boston Latin.

Angelo Nicolosi, Dartmouth — Both of the senior captain’s points were significant in a 2-2 tie with Bridgewater-Raynham, pushing him past the 100 mark for his career.

Jim Clark

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.