Greenleaf started playing for the Seahawks as an eighth grader. In each of his three seasons with the program, the 6-footer has averaged more than 20 points per game (including a high of 23.2 this year through four games).

It is a notable achievement. But Greenleaf sticks out for this detail: he’s only a sophomore.

With a free throw in the fourth quarter of Cape Cod Academy’s 70-62 Cape & Islands win over visiting Martha’s Vineyard in Osterville Thursday night, Jaeden Greenleaf netted the 1,000th point of his high school career.

He finished with 31 points and seven steals Thursday while battling foul trouble down the stretch as CCA improved to 8-5 overall.

“He set the tone for this program: the work ethic, the drive, the focus to win has just been infectious for our team,’’ CCA coach Adam Rose said. “I'm incredibly proud of him.’’

Greenleaf missed the beginning of the season with a broken forearm, so CCA had to learn to play without the high-scoring guard. After he went to the bench Thursday with four fouls, the Seahawks went on an 11-0 run to take control. Senior Alex Marchant finished with 20 points and senior AJ Lusty was given the task of trying to shut down Martha’s Vineyard junior big man, Nico DePaula.

“When one guy goes down, we have certainly other guys who can step up,’’ Rose said. “When [Greenleaf] checked back in after the run he helped us bring it home.’’

DePaula paced the Vineyarders (6-6) with 17 points, but he only managed 2 in the fourth quarter.

East Boston 67, Madison Park 49 — Sophomore shooting guard Anthony Holman Jr. spearheaded the scoring charge for the Jets (5-7) with 15 points. Junior guard John Festa and sophomore guard Roni Andujar Jr. both contributed 13 points to the winning effort.

KIPP Academy 72, Presentation of Mary 13 — Freshman guard Chibu Amadi had 14 points for the Panthers (11-3).

Latin Academy 78, OBryant 62 — The Dragons (14-2) roared to the Boston City League win behind a 24-point effort from junior Abduhlahi Aden.

Marshfield 67, Norwell 63 — The Rams (11-3) rode a strong second from senior Mike Walsh (31 points) to the nonleague victory.

Methuen 58, Dracut 51 — Andrew Lussier scored 16 points and Kevin Garcia added 15 points as the Rangers (8-8) ended the game on an 18-1 run to shock the Middies.

New Mission 82, Charlestown 64 — Senior Abukar Aden dropped in 26 points and junior Juan Salas had 19 for the Titans (10-3) in the Boston City League win.

Northeast 62, Innovation Academy 52 — Senior forward Jack Craven led Golden Knights (3-10) with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Senior center Brad Largent (11 points, 11 rebounds) and senior forward Michael Beede (10 points, 8 rebounds) also contributed to the victory.

Girls’ basketball

Amesbury 58, Swampscott 29 — Alli Napoli led the way with 17 points and Avery Hallinan added on 16 points to help the No. 18 Indians (13-1) cruise past the Big Blue. The Indians held the Big Blue to a scoreless second quarter.

East Boston 34, Boston English 23 — Junior guard Madison Theriault bucketed 18 points for the Jets (4-9).

Lynn Classical 68, Malden 23 — Junior guard Sajada Bean had 17 points for the Rams (6-8).

Girls’ hockey

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 8, Marshfield 3 — Senior Alyssa Murphy netted four goals and added two assists and freshman Shea Kelleher contributed a goal and three assists for the Panthers (5-7).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.