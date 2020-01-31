On Wednesday, the Panthers won their third NEC title in four years with a 50-27 defeat of Swampscott/Marblehead, raising their record to a program-best 25-2. Their only losses are to defending Division 2 state champion Central Catholic, 39-36, and Shawsheen, a perennial Division 1 power.

Beverly has emerged as the team to beat in the Northeastern Conference in recent years, and neighboring programs have started to take notice.

In the vast high school wrestling landscape that is the North Shore and Merrimack Valley — with many branches stemming from the coaching tree of Lowell legend George Bossi — it is hard for a team to stand out among a wealth of talent.

After a fifth-place finish at the Division 2 North sectional last season, the veteran Panthers are making room for themselves in a crowded field two weeks before the postseason begins.

“Our section is very spread out with the talent,” said coach Paul Casey , who wrestled at Waltham under current North Andover coach Carl Cincotta .

“It’s kind of one of those things where whoever has their best day going into sectionals is going to win it. I don’t really count any team out right now, including ourselves. It seems like a year full of a lot of parity.”

More of a dual meet team than a tournament team, Beverly has impressive wins on its resume — Chelmsford, Tewksbury, Wayland, Reading — bolstered by a lineup that has 13 of 14 starters returning.

A pair of returning sectional finalists, junior Eamon Callaghan (152 pounds) and senior Edan Piedad (285), along with senior Alexi Echevarria (182) and junior Jonas Pavia (195) provide leadership. But Beverly believes any of its wrestlers can win any given match.

“We like to think we have a nice sandwich of guys from the top and bottom,” Casey said. “We don’t really give teams an opportunity to hide in our lineup. A lot of teams, you can bounce around away from their better guys and use your above-average guys in certain places. I feel like we don’t give teams too many places to move.”

Beverly started Wednesday’s match with a first-period pin by Echevarria and proceeded to win its first four matches from 182-285 pounds and four out of six from 106-138.

“At this point, we’ve definitely established ourselves as a bigger force than we were in other years,” Piedad said.

Beverly’s Eamon Callaghan eyes the competition as the Panthers take on Marblehead. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Prior to this season, Beverly’s best finish was a 21-7 run in 2015-16, with a runner-up finish in D2 North, when Alexi’s older brother, Christian — now a Beverly assistant coach — won a state championship. An oft-discussed topic among this year’s team is wondering which Beverly squad would win in a dual meet — this year’s or the group from four years ago.

Piedad is the one hunting for a state championship this time. His biggest roadblock is Tewskbury’s Dylan Chandler — a state finalist at 285 a year ago. Piedad has lost to Chandler twice this season, but the two heavyweights could be on a collision course in the sectional tournament two Saturdays from now at Masconomet.

Echevarria, who returned Wednesday after missing five weeks due to a medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear, would also like to follow in his older brother’s footsteps. He too sees Beverly’s postseason potential as the program has evolved into an NEC stalwart.

When the Panthers participate in the Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Association Division 2 Duals next Saturday at North Andover High School, they believe they’ll be a favorite to win the team title as they hope it springboards them toward postseason success and even greater recognition from their peers.

“This year we came in, wrestled some good competition, beat some good competition, and coaches were looking at postseason tournaments and saying ‘Hey, our guys can handle those guys that can compete,’ “ Echevarria said.

Near falls

■ St. John’s Prep (28-0-1) continued its steamroller of a season Wednesday night, shutting out Catholic Memorial, 71-0, to win its 22nd consecutive Catholic Conference title and its 92nd consecutive conference dual meet.

■ Wayland wrapped up its first Dual County League title since 2016 with a 45-27 win over Boston Latin on Wednesday. The Warriors (14-2 overall, 4-0 in the DCL) host a quad meet with Mahar Regional, Quabbin, and Wakefield on Saturday.

■ Brookline rallied from a 24-3 deficit Tuesday to beat Bay State Conference rival Framingham, 37-30. Starting at 145 pounds, Framingham won six of the first seven matches. Brookline made it 24-9 on a 46-second pin from Sandro Bruni at 220. Framingham’s Brady Morgan responded with a pin at 285 to extend the Flyers’ lead to 30-9, but Brookline won the next five matches — from 106-132 — to take a 34-30 lead. Brookline’s Joe Genzer sealed the victory with a 6-5 decision at 138, the night’s final match.

■ Last Saturday, Shawsheen repeated as state vocational tournament champions. The Rams finished with 267 points, 47.5 points ahead of runner-up Whittier, and had three champions and eight total finalists. Austin Dube (120), Frank Foti (126), and Andre Comeau (195) won their weight classes.

Matches to watch

Saturday, Methuen Invitational, 8 a.m. — Nineteen teams representing every New England state except Maine converge on the site of this year’s Division 1 State, All-State, and New England tournaments. Notable EMass teams attending include Dracut, Lawrence, Melrose, and Tewksbury in one final tournament tuneup before the postseason.

Wednesday, Wayland at Beverly, Wednesday, 6 p.m. — A strong nonleague dual meet featuring a marquee matchup at 285 pounds between Beverly’s Edan Piedad (ninth in masswrestling.com’s 285-pound Top 10 rankings) and Wayland’s Matt Morris (seventh in the Top 10).

Wednesday, Braintree at Framingham, 7 p.m. — Two Bay State Conference rivals square off with the league title still up for grabs. Brookline, Braintree, Natick, and Framingham all have one league loss.

Thursday, Plymouth South at Hingham, 7 p.m. — Expect these two squads to compete for the Division 2 South title two weeks from now. But first they’ll go head-to-head for the Patriot League title.

Beverly senior Edan Piedad has his sights set on a Division 2 state championship at 285 pounds. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jack Rivers (above) and his Beverly teammates were prepared to face Marblehead. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.