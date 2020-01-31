Frank Foti, Shawsheen — The senior 126-pounder recorded three pins and a decision to win a state vocational championship and help the Rams win the team title.

Jeremy Driscoll, South Shore Voc-Tech — Driscoll allowed just 1 point en route to the 182-pound title at the State Vocational Tournament. The senior had two pins in a total of 1:05, a 12-0 major decision, and a 5-1 decision in the finals.

Top performances from EMass high school wrestlers in the past week :

Joe Genzer, Brookline — The junior sealed a crucial 37-30 win for the Warriors over Framingham with a 6-5 decision at 138 pounds against the Flyers’ Connor Flynn.

Cole Guertin, Tri-County — Guertin, a senior, pinned his way through the 132-pound weight class at the State Vocational Tournament, racking up four falls in 5:33.

Matt Morris, Wayland — The junior’s 30-second pin at 285 pounds helped the Warriors defeat Boston Latin, 45-27, to clinch the Dual County League title.

