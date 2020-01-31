Foster Cass, who guided Duxbury High to nine MIAA boys’ soccer titles and a national-record 72 straight wins from 1981-85, died Friday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital after a short illness.

Cass, a Hyde Park native, was 79. His storied three-sport coaching career spanned five decades.

“[At Massachusetts General Hospital], he was right in the middle between the sites of his favorite coaching moments, [BU’s] Nickerson Field and the old Boston Garden,” said his son, Stephen, who along with his younger brother, David, starred for their father on the soccer field at Duxbury. Stephen went on to play at Yale and David at Ohio State.