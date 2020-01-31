Foster Cass, who guided Duxbury High to nine MIAA boys’ soccer titles and a national-record 72 straight wins from 1981-85, died Friday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital after a short illness.
Cass, a Hyde Park native, was 79. His storied three-sport coaching career spanned five decades.
“[At Massachusetts General Hospital], he was right in the middle between the sites of his favorite coaching moments, [BU’s] Nickerson Field and the old Boston Garden,” said his son, Stephen, who along with his younger brother, David, starred for their father on the soccer field at Duxbury. Stephen went on to play at Yale and David at Ohio State.
An English teacher and coach at Duxbury from 1967-2002, Foster Cass won 575 soccer games — he was the first in state history to reach 500 wins — and 18 league titles. He finished with 612 soccer wins after closing his career with short stints at Pembroke (2004-2005) and Barnstable (2006-2009). His win total is second behind Needham’s Don Brock (696).
On the basketball court, Cass led Duxbury to 304 wins, and his Mickey Curley-powered Dragons won the Division 3 championship in 1994. On the tennis court, his two Duxbury teams were 42-1, winning a state title in 1984. He finished with 958 total wins in soccer, basketball, and tennis.
The soccer field was where ‘Frosty’ earned legendary status, starting with his first championship in 1976, followed by titles in 1978, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1988, 1994, & 1999.
The 1982-84 title teams were part of the 72-game winning streak that still stands as the national record for boys’ soccer.
Cass’s wife of 59 years, Carol, died one month ago.
