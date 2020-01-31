The Dragons captured first place at the Mildred Avenue Community Center pool with 141 points, O’Bryant (70) finished second and East Boston (61) was third.

“Somebody’s got to eat, right?” asked Latin Academy coach Richard Mojica said. “People always say it is about fun, but I always ask ‘Who has fun losing?’ ”

Latin Academy repeated as the Boston City League co-ed swimming champion Friday afternoon, for the 13th straight year.

“It’s a great honor,” added Latin Academy junior Vincent Tran. “You don’t want to be the year we lose.”

The Dragons were without one of their top swimmers, junior Naomi Bethune (illness). But in her absence, Tran won the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.02) and 100-yard backstroke (1:02.9) and was part of two victorious relays: the 200-yard medley (1:58.13) and 200-yard freestyle (1:45.96).

Advertisement

“[Naomi] is a big part of this team,” said Tran, who was named one of the tri-swimmers of the meet. “It was OK, she was sick, so we just have to pick up the slack . . . You just have to swim harder.”

O'Bryant’s Paul Ho swam to victory in the mixed 200-yard individual medley. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Tran was essential in establishing Latin Academy’s lead by helping win the first relay (200-yard medley) and then capturing the first individual event (200-yard freestyle). The Dragons also claimed wins in the 100-yard butterfly, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 100-yard backstroke, and 400-yard freestyle relay.

“Everybody was swimming for everybody,” Mojica said. “Swimming is a tough sport because it is individual, but it takes a team to keep everybody together.”

A key cog in O’Bryant’s runner-up finish was junior Paul Ho, who won the 200 individual medley (2:09.64) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.84) for the third year in a row. Ho faced his best competition in the breaststroke, with two racers on his heels.

“I saw them in the first 50,” Ho said, who was also named a tri-swimmer of the meet. “In the last 50 I knew I had to pick it up.”

Advertisement

Ramy Laribi of East Boston was the third tri-swimmer of the meet after winning the 100-yard freestyle (51.40) and 50-yard freestyle (22.72).

After Latin Academy won the meet, the Dragons broke out in a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for Mojica, who turned 52.

“Oh yeah,” Mojica said, when asked if this was a good birthday present. “I’m gonna go have some Kool Aid.”

O'Bryant’s Paul Ho was pumped after winning the mixed 200-yard individual medley. Barry Chin/Globe Staff