“My brothers [Max and Mike] won the Hock championship almost every year they played,” said Boen. “And I know if I don’t get one, they’ll be disappointed.”

The third in a line of brothers to star for the Hornets, Boen scored 19 of his team-high 24 points in the second and third quarters to help third-ranked Mansfield pull away for a 77-65 win over Attleboro and sole possession of first place in the Kelley-Rex Division.

ATTLEBORO — With Friday’s vital Hockomock League boys’ basketball tilt hanging in the balance, Mansfield junior Matt Boen found extra motivation by thinking of his family legacy.

Advertisement

Attleboro (12-3, 10-2) came out strong with senior captains Qualeem Charles (24 points, eight rebounds) and Bryant Ciccio (23 points, three assists) combining for 18 points to give the hosts a 20-15 lead after one quarter.

But with T.J. Guy (13 points, six rebounds) making an immediate impact off the bench, Mansfield (13-2, 11-1) crept ahead for a 30-28 halftime lead. The Hornets started the third quarter on an 8-0 run and separated with a 12-0 blitz later in the second half to open what proved to be an insurmountable 62-47 advantage.

Boen was joined in double figures by seniors Sam Stevens (15 points) and Andrew Rooney (11 points).

“What helps when Matty [Boen] gets going, is that he gets to the rim,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan. “When he gets to the rim we’re that much tougher to defend. It makes us way more efficient.”

Mansfield now looks ahead to a rematch with Franklin on Tuesday, the biggest hurdle remaining in the Hornets’ quest for a sixth straight league title.

“We want to be playing our best in February and March,” said Vaughan. “Tomorrow is February and we’re playing pretty good. Are we playing where we need to be to make a run in March? Absolutely not, but we’re getting there.”

Advertisement

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com