But Lowell slowly chipped away before their veteran leaders came through down the stretch.

The Red Raiders were outplayed by an eager and energetic Lawrence team in the first half, and as a result, faced a 14-point deficit in the third quarter.

There was no panic from the Lowell boys’ basketball when their undefeated season was in serious jeopardy on Friday night.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from seniors Ritchie Etienne and Carlos Nunez broke a 58-58 tie with under two minutes remaining, and second-ranked Lowell held on to defeat host Lawrence, 64-63, in the Merrimack Valley Conference match.

Lowell, the only undefeated team left in Eastern Massachusetts, is now 17-0.

Lowell's Jaceb McKenzie knocks the ball away from Lawrence's Brandon Goris (11). Winslow Townson for The Globe

“We don’t panic,” Lowell senior Nate Siow said. “We’ve been in big games before and big situations so we know what to do. That’s why I love this team. We always fight.”

The 17th-ranked Lancers came out firing on senior night. Jeremiah Melendez and Angel Herrera each knocked down a pair of triples in the first half, while point guard Brandon Goris attacked the paint relentlessly. Lowell, meanwhile, missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts in the opening frame as Lawrence led, 37-25, at the half.

Melendez (20 points) canned another triple to begin the third quarter to make it 40-26, but Lowell took over from there.

Switching to a press defense, the Red Raiders forced turnovers and started to run in transition. Nunez stole a pass and blew by defenders for an easy layin, capping a 17-2 third-quarter run and giving Lowell a 43-42 advantage.

“We just wanted to focus on getting stops,” Lowell coach Bob Michalczyk said. “We really needed to buckle down on defense and get better opportunities.”

Lawrence's Jeremiah Melendez (5) shoots over Lowell's Carlos Nunez. Winslow Townson for The Globe

Nine lead changes followed before the Red Raiders pulled away in the final minutes. With the game tied at 58, Etienne (14 points) missed his initial 3-point attempt from the right corner, but Nunez corralled the offensive rebound and the ball worked its way back to Etienne in the same corner and he didn’t miss again.

After Siow came up with a steal on the next possession, he hit Nunez open on the right wing for a three and a 64-58 lead.

Lawrence had a pair of chances in the final seconds to win. Goris couldn’t connect on a driving layup with defenders draped around him. Lawrence had another opportunity after Lowell missed the ensuing 1-and-1, but Jaceb McKenzie blocked Herrera’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer to secure the win.

Abington 70, Mashpee 60 — Matt Maguire finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Green Wave (11-3).

Bishop Fenwick 53, Cathedral 50 — Christian Loescher led the Crusaders with 14 points and 12 boards.

Bishop Stang 75, Coyle & Cassidy 46 — Senior Marcus Rapoza scored 26 and sophomore Collin Johnson recorded a double-double (13 points, 13 rebounds) for the Spartans (5-8).

Boston United 72, Minuteman 64 — Freshman Iyanti Fisher (23 points) and sophomore William Peralta (21) led the Lions (3-8) in scoring.

Case 64, Greater New Bedford 58 — Senior Alex Levesque scored 25 points and added nine assists as the Cardinals (8-7) earned a South Coast Conference win on the road. Junior Colby Campos (16 points, 10 rebounds) delivered a double-double.

Catholic Memorial 65, St. John’s Prep 60 — Kurtis Henderson netted 24 points for the seventh-ranked Knights (11-2) in the Catholic Conference win.

Cohasset 52, Carver 49 — Junior Will Grudinskas led the way with 15 points for the Skippers (9-5) and sophomore Kevin Federle added 14 points.

Foxborough 75, Canton 38 — The backcourt duo of senior Brandon Borde (28 points) and junior Kevin Gallagher (12 points) carried the Warriors (8-7) to the Hockomock League road win.

Franklin 71, King Philip 47 — Declan Walmsley totaled 21 points to lead the No. 9 Panthers (13-2) to the Hockomock win.

Hamilton-Wenham 73, Manchester Essex 53 — Markus Nordin finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Generals (10-5).

Hingham 68, Duxbury 56 — Jack Hurley (23 points) and Steven White (12 points) led the Harbormen (11-5) to the Patriot League win.

Mansfield 77, Attleboro 65 — Junior Matt Boen scored 19 of his team-high 24 points in the second and third quarters to help the third-ranked Hornets (13-2, 11-1) pull away for a win and sole possession of first place in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division.

Marshfield 75, Barnstable 54 — Senior Mark Walsh (22 points) converted all 13 of his free-throw attempts to spearhead the offensive effort on senior night for the Rams (12-3). Classmates Trey O'Connor and Oliver Stafford both added 10.

Natick 63, Newton North 48 — The Redhawks (11-4) registered the upset over the fourth-ranked Tigers (10-2) in Newton behind 25 points and seven assists from senior guard Alex Cohen. Junior forward Joe Connolly tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Needham 76, Weymouth 39 — Freshman Nick Petronio had 13 points and Tim Reidy added 10 for the Rockets (10-3).

North Quincy 51, Hanover 41 — Junior Agu Ugwu (15 rebounds, 9 rebounds) and senior Colby St. Marie (11 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks) helped the Red Raiders (10-4) punch their ticket to the Division 2 South tourney.

North Reading 58, Lynnfield 41 — Jack Keller scored 18 points and collected eight rebounds as the Hornets (8-7) earned their fourth straight win.

Old Rochester 69, Apponequet 44 — Senior Luke Burke led the Bulldogs (7-7) with 18 points in the win over the Lakers (5-8).

Rockland 64, East Bridgewater 41 — Juniors Patrick Moriarty (22 points) and Hunter Wardwell (18 points) accounted for over half of the points for the Bulldogs (13-1).

Saugus 72, Lynn Classical 65 — Senior captain Christian Correia put up a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Sachems (6-9), and Myles Manalaysay added 17 points and eight assists in the NEC victory. Saugus outscored the Rams (9-6) by 14 in the final quarter to pull off the comeback win. ‘‘They fought hard,’’ Saugus head coach Mark Bertrand said of his team. ‘‘This is my third year as a coach, and this is by far the biggest win in my tenure.’’

Shawsheen 75, Mystic Valley 72 — Junior Jake Tyler totaled 23 points and 10 boards and senior Santino Garofolo finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Rams (8-5) to the Commonwealth win.

Snowden 69, CASH 33 — Senior forward Javier Ellis (17 points, 10 rebounds) helped the Cougars (12-2) to the City League win.

Somerville 53, Revere 38 — Senior Sam Peixoto had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (8-6).

Southeastern 69, Diman 64 — Senior Miguel Martinez scored 19 to pace the Hawks (8-4).

St. Sebastian’s 76, Belmont 55 — Freshman guard Trevor Mullin totaled 34 points with nine 3-pointers to lead the Arrows (8-8).

Stoughton 77, North Attleborough 65 — Obinna Ugwuakazi led the Black Knights with 27 points.

Wakefield 61, Melrose 49 — Brett Okundaye totaled 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Warriors (10-5).

Waltham 67, Wayland 55 — Senior Ryan Power scored his 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer to beat the first half buzzer for the Hawks (12-3).

Watertown 57, Burlington 45 — Senior Devon Breen had 28 points to lead the Raiders (9-4).

Westwood 68, Millis 40 — Favor Wariboko led all scorers with 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Wolverines (14-1) to their 10th straight win.

Whitman-Hanson 75, Plymouth North 55 — Senior captain Stevie Kelley (20 points) paced a balanced attack and junior Nate Amado added 19 and senior captain Ben Rice had 16 as the No. 10 Panthers (14-2, 10-1 Patriot) won their 12th straight game.

Winchester 58, Arlington 54 — Senior Gus Kraft scored 20 points for the Sachems (9-7) in the Middlesex League win.

Girls’ basketball

Abington 58, Mashpee 46 — Senior captain Lauren Keleher totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds and junior Gracie O'Connell chipped in 12 points to lead the Green Wave (8-8).

Arlington 42, Winchester 38 — Junior Claire Ewen paced the Spy Ponders (9-6) with 18 points.

Bishop Feehan 48, Archbishop Williams 41 — Sophomore Lydia Mordarski led the Shamrocks (12-2) with 15 points.

Bourne 47, Fairhaven 31 — Haley McCarthy (14 points) and Nora Barmishi (11 points) helped the Canalmen (10-4) clinch a spot in the D3 South tourney.

Bridgewater-Raynham 64, New Bedford 42 — Junior Kenzie Matulonis (16 points, 10 rebounds) and sophomore Shay Bollin (10 points, 10 rebounds) each logged double-doubles for the No. 7 Trojans (13-1) in the Southeast Conference win.

Cambridge 55, Lincoln-Sudbury 48 — Sophomore Sophia Vital (15 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists) propelled the No. 9 Falcons (14-2) to the Dual County League win in overtime.

Dover-Sherborn 53, Holliston 47 — Senior Olivia Collins had 22 points to lead the Raiders (7-7) to the Tri-Valley League win.

East Boston 46, Madison Park 38 — Junior Kaelyn Gilbert collected 19 points and seven boards to lead the Jets (5-8).

Falmouth 52, Nauset 45 — The Clippers (13-2) toppled the No. 15 Warriors (11-4) in a battle of Cape & Islands Atlantic Division leaders.

Foxborough 55, Canton 47 — Junior Katelyn Mollica had 17 points to lead the No. 13 Warriors (12-2).

Franklin 65, King Philip 39 — The top-ranked Panthers (13-0) cruised past the Warriors (7-7) behind 27 points from senior forward Ali Brigham and 18 points from sophomore forward Olivia Quinn.

Greater Lowell 52, Whittier 47 — Kaelynn Tanner led the Gryphons (8-5) with 12 points and Nellie Chan notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Hanover 61, North Quincy 43 — Sophomore McKaylah Gaine dominated on the boards (16 points, 16 rebounds) and junior Emily Flynn also had 16 points to help the Indians improve to 7-7.

Holbrook 47, Bishop Connolly 34 — Destiny Morales Williams totaled 27 points for the Bulldogs (10-4), who earned a spot in the D4 South tourney.

Hopkinton 42, Norton 29 — Lexy Trendel had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Hillers.

Latin Academy 50, O’Bryant 43 — Senior Fiona Mannion scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Dragons (9-5). Junior Jordan Bellot also contributed 17 points to go with nine boards.

Malden Catholic 59, Ursuline 55 — Sophomores Andrea Turner (22 points, 6 assists) and Kayla Jackson (12 points, 10 rebounds) powered the Lancers (11-3).

Mansfield 51, Attleboro 44 — Junior Ashley Santos scored 13 for the Hornets (6-9).

Natick 44, Newton North 39 — Facing a 10-point halftime deficit against the formidable post offense of North, captains Laney Ross and Emily Gustus sunk back-to-back threes to cap a 12-3 fourth quarter run and lift the Redhawks (12-2) to the Bay State Conference win. Ross’s trey was the first made three for either team, and cut the lead to 1. Gustus put the No. 6 Redhawks (12-2) up 36-34, their first lead of the game, and Ross sank four crucial free throws to seal the win. ‘‘[Gustus] is such a pure shooter, and shooters are going to go through the ebb and the flow, so it’s nice to see her hit them when they matter,’’ said Natick coach Dan Hinnenkamp. ‘‘And then [Ross], just ice in her veins.’’ Yale-bound Brenna McDonald commanded the paint all night, no easy task against the No. 12 Tigers and posts Caroline Alexander and Michaela O'Neil. She tallied a game-high 17 points (6 in the fourth quarter) and collected 18 rebounds.

Needham 56, Weymouth 27 — Junior Caroline Klemm had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 3 Rockets (14-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Norwood 62, Bellingham 17 — Sophomore Megan Olbrys had 18 points to lead the No. 10 Mustangs (13-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Pentucket 58, Triton 21 — Seniors Jelly Hurley (22 points, 7 steals) and Angelina Yacubacci (17 points, 9 steals) led the way for the No. 8 Sachems (14-1).

Quincy 47, Scituate 35 — Senior captains Allison McMorrow and Juliana Tracey each scored 15 points in the win for the Presidents (10-5).

Saugus 59, Lynn Classical 49 — Senior Molly Granara totaled 21 points for the Sachems (11-3).

Snowden 64, CASH 35 — Junior Nirome Forbes poured in 30 points for the Cougars (11-3).

South Shore Voc-Tech 59, Old Colony 38 — Brianna Ruffin led the Vikings (11-4) with a game-high 15 points and 13 rebounds.

St. Mary’s 79, Arlington Catholic 28 — Olivia Matela totaled 19 points to lead the No. 2 Spartans (17-1) to their 17th straight victory.

Walpole 60, Braintree 46 — Senior Sydney Scales tossed in 18 points to lead the Rebels (11-5) to the Bay State Conference win.

Westport 53, Sacred Heart 27 — Jess Carney finished with 18 points to lead the Lady Cats (12-2).

Wilmington 50, Stoneham 34 — Junior Kylie DuCharme scored 22 points for the Wildcats (10-3) in the Middlesex League win.

Girls’ hockey

Nobles 9, Cushing 1 — Kate Ham helped the Bulldogs (19-0-0) stay unbeaten with a hat trick.

Lowell's Jaceb McKenzie (left) tries to steal the ball from Lawrence's Angel Herrera. Winslow Townson for The Globe

Lawrence's Noah Tejada (22) goes to the basket against Lowell's Carlos Nunez. Winslow Townson for The Globe

Seamus McAvoy reported from Natick. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.