Freshman Kai Roberto had a power play goal and an assist in the first period, helping on a Richard Guarino marker to open the scoring at 5:16.

It seems appropriate that the Chieftains put things to bed on the road against Triton. The boys out of Boxford used a two-goal first and clung on to win 3-1, souring Senior Night festivities for the Vikings at Henry Graf Rink in Newburyport. The Chieftains (12-2-1) remain unbeaten in 2020 and in league play.

Since the turn of the new year, the Masconomet boys’ hockey team has been on a bee-line toward securing its second Cape Ann League title in as many seasons.

The Chieftains have taken each of their last four regular-season matchups against the Vikings (10-3-1). Triton, however, ousted its league rival in the quarterfinals of the Division 2 North tournament last season.

When James Tatro made it 2-1 36 seconds into the third period, Masconomet found itself on the back foot.

“We knew we had 14 minutes left to play, and if we didn’t let them score again we’d win,” Masconomet senior captain Shawn Callahan said. “We couldn’t panic, we had to keep things steady and keep it from getting too erratic.”

Easier said than done. The third period rolled on like a tractor trailer with no brakes. Both teams traded big hits and scoring chances.

“Triton always comes hard and plays very physical. It’s always war,” Callahan said. “We knew we had to weather the storm.”

Triton took four penalties in the third, playing down two men three times. The Chieftains finished the afternoon 1-for-8 on the power play. Triton freshman goalie Wesley Rollins made seven saves on the penalty kill, pushing aside 16 shots total for the game. Masconomet’s Tucker Hanson made 23 saves.

Triton got one final chance on the power play with 2:52 remaining, but Hanson came up big with four saves. Aaron Zenus scored on an empty net from center ice with 14 seconds left to end it.

“It’s amazing, it really is,” Callahan said of securing another league title. “Everyone plays for each other and that’s how we were able to clinch it. … It’s a great feeling, it kind of solidifies our legacy a little bit.”

Masconomet’s Tucker Hanson makes one of his 23 saves against Triton. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Boston Latin 3, Lowell 3 — Damon Alexander scored just before the buzzer to rally host Boston Latin (10-3-2) in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County 2 thriller.

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Silver Lake 2 — Sammy Hoffses scored a pair of goals for the Trojans (8-5-1).

Brookline 2, Wellesley 1 — Grayson Badger scored the winning goal with 2:37 to play to lift the Warriors (9-6-1) in the Bay State Conference.

Cambridge 4, Dracut/Tyngsborough 2 — Thomas McGaffigan had two goals and two assists to pace the Falcons (10-2-3) to the Merrimack Valley/Dual County 3 victory. Luc Denney added a goal and two assists, and Chris Gould a goal.

Catholic Memorial 5, Xaverian 2 — Glen Considine scored a pair of goals to propel the No. 5 Knights (7-4-5) past the sixth-ranked Hawks in a Catholic Conference showdown. Will MacNeil, James Koo and Brendan MacNeil also scored for CM.

Duxbury 1, Plymouth North 0 — Steve Pisani made 36 saves and Nolan Roche scored the lone goal in the opening five minutes for the Green Dragons (9-3-3).

Gloucester 6, Peabody 1 — Jeremy Abreu scored twice and the Fisherman (9-4-2) qualified for he postseason with the victory.

Hanover 7, Plymouth South 0 — Manning Morris had two goals and an assist to propel the Indians (10-2-1) to the Patriot League victory.

Hingham 2, Pope Francis 1 — Paul Forbes scored both goals for the No. 10 Harbormen (9-4-3), who knocked off the top-ranked Cardinals (7-4-2) in West Springfield.

Forbes broke the ice 9:31 into the game when he came down the left wing and tried to center the puck, only to have it deflect off Cardinals goalie Ben Zaranek and in.

Midway through the second period, the Harbormen cashed in on one of their four power play opportunities as Forbes wristed the puck through traffic from the right point. It turned out to be a critical goal when Connor Cognac got Pope Francis on the board just 30 seconds later.

Hingham withstood the Pope Francis push in the third with strong team defense, clogging lanes and getting sticks and bodies on almost every attempt.

‘‘Any time you come out here you know you’re going to be in a game, a real physical game,’’ Hingham coach Tony Messina said. ‘‘We tried to be as physical as we could, and I think it helped us a lot.’’

Malden Catholic 5, Falmouth 3 — Brendan Curtis netted a hat trick and added an assist for the Lancers (4-5-3). David Bazile added a goal and assist, and Aiden Burke scored his first varsity goal.

Sandwich 2, Bourne 0 — Drew MacKinnon and Colin McIver scored goals and the Blue Knights (7-8-1) captured the annual Canal Cup championship.

Southeastern/B-P/WB 7, South Shore Voc-Tech 2 — Matt Lavoie had four goals and an assist to propel the Hawks (11-3-2, 10-0 Mayflower). Keagan Bunker also scored twice and Shane Linehan had the other goal.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2, St. John’s Prep 1 — Griffin Burns and Evan Parente scored second-period goals and the No. 19 Pioneers (7-6-3) held off the fourth-ranked Eagles (7-4-4).

Boys’ basketball

Beaver Country Day 86, Rivers 74 — Junior guards Aaron Cooley (29 points) and Gabe Spinelli (18 points) spearheaded the victory for the Mariners (9-7).

Phillips Andover 72, Nobles 53 — Haverhill native Daillon Johnson put on a shooting display with six 3-pointers, including a 35-foot runner as time expired to end the first half. The Penn State commit finished with a game-high 20 points, and Noah Dinkins and Emmanuel Momah added 16 points apiece for Phillips Andover.

The future looks bright for Nobles, with freshmen Mark Garraud (7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Reid Ducharme (11 points) flashing their potential against a NEPSAC opponent. Early in the first half Garraud, who hails from Lynn, hit the cutting Ducharme on a backdoor pass. Ducharme, a 6-foot-5 wing from Milton, dunked over two defenders to showcase the duo’s potential.

Saint Joseph Prep 75, Notre Dame (Lawrence) 60 — Freshman Ethan Robertson tallied 23 points and junior Dan Grasso hit eight 3-pointers for 24 points to pace the Phoenix.

Watertown 68, Roxbury Prep 45 — Senior Sean Williams netted 22 points as the Raiders (10-4) cruised to the win.

Girls’ hockey

BB&N 4, Cushing 2 — Junior Raia Schluter recorded a hat trick for the Knights (14-2).

Braintree 6, Walpole 1 — Sophomore defender Lila Shea picked up a hat trick for the Wamps (13-1-1).

Nobles 5, St. Paul’s 2 — Junior forward Katie Pyne had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs (20-0-0).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 8, La Salle (R.I.) 0 — Caelan Stewart logged a hat trick for the Cougars (9-5-1).

