Fast forward to 2020, and the team is barely recognizable. First-year coach Mark McCaughey has a program-record 35 athletes across varsity and junior varsity, and the team requires two busses to ship the entire roster to practices at Nashoba Valley.

The Weston High ski team had just 14 members, boys and girls, at its inception in 2011. Back then, the team was completely self-funded, and parents packed their sons and daughters into carpools to practices and races.

Fifth in a series in which the Globe profiles a winter varsity high school team from Eastern Massachusetts.

The Wildcats are a competitive team in the rugged Mass Bay West league. Former coach Kevin Rowe — the Globe’s 2019 girls’ ski coach of the year — helped place at least four skiers in the MIAA state meet for all eight years of his tenure, in which McCaughey was an assistant.

There’s a good chance Weston makes waves at the state level this month, but McCaughey and Co. feel they’re already victorious in laying the foundation for a surging program that’s spreading the sport of ski racing in town.

“We kind of focus on the fun side, not so much the competitive side, even though we are competitive,” McCaughey said.

After Thursday’s meet at Nashoba Valley, the Wildcats girls’ team is 4-3, and the boys are 5-2, with both teams looking to qualify three skiers each for the state meet.

Weston is armed with 10 skiers who have competed in events within the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA), including senior captain Spencer Nixdorff and junior captains James Davis, Charlie Marchiony, and Kenna McCaughey, Mark’s daughter.

Combine that with veteran skiers who are learning the ropes of racing, and the Wildcats have the skill and depth to be among the state’s best.

The girls’ team placed third at the MIAA state meet last season, and the boys expect to break through this year after qualifying two skiers last year, and Nixdorff as an alternate.

Here are some things to know about the Wildcats:

USSA connection

Outside of the captains, other skiers with USSA-level experience include junior Jordan Gutwillig, sophomores Emma McNulty and Sammi Burns, and freshman Emily Solomon on the girls’ side, as well as freshman Henrik Stjernfeldt for the boys.

Gutwillig, Marchiony, McNulty, and Nixdorff are no longer active in the USSA circuits, but still bring valuable experience to the team.

The USSA is the governing body for the US Olympic skiing and snowboarding teams, as well as the organizer of races for ski clubs across the country.

Nixdorff spent seventh and eighth grades at the Okemo Mountain School ski academy in Vermont.

Kenna McCaughey skis for the Wachusett Mountain Race Team on weekends. She said one of her favorite meets of the year is Eastern Regionals.

McCaughey qualified as one of the elite skiers in the Tri-State League, comprised of USSA skiers from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, and was rewarded with a trip to Gore Mountain in New York.

“It’s kind of a celebration of all the work you’ve put in,” said McCaughey, who finished in the top 20 in the slalom and super G.

Pole position

Weston’s Kenna McCaughey. Mark Lorenz for The Boston Globe

Skiing started early for Kenna McCaughey.

“By the time I could walk, I was put on skis,” she said with a laugh.

But McCaughey faced a unique challenge. She was born without bones in her right hand.

This hasn’t stopped McCaughey — she plays field hockey and lacrosse at Weston High. But it did cause some early challenges with ski poles. McCaughey said she often used to drop her poles mid-race.

“When I was little, it was kind of hard to grab a ski pole,” McCaughey said. “I’ve duct-taped my hand to a pole before.”

McCaughey and her father hatched a plan. Around age 10, they worked together to build Kenna a set of custom poles, shaving off the grip to make it thinner and adding an elastic strap to fasten the poles tight.

It’s safe to say the experiment paid off.

Survivor Sammi

Weston’s Sammi Burns survived a three-year battle with leukemia. Mark Lorenz for The Boston Globe

Kenna McCaughey isn’t the only Wildcat who has persevered to remain on the slopes.

Burns was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2011, and missed second grade and most of third. She contracted a deadly infection while undergoing treatment, and was put on life support and given last rites in December 2011.

Amazingly, Burns bounced back, and he defeated cancer by the end of 2014.

“She’s a tough kid,” Mark McCaughey said. “She skis every day like it’s the last day.”

Although she couldn’t get on the mountain during treatment, skiing was always on Burns’s mind.

Her teammates on the Loon Mountain Race Team helped fund raise and emblazoned her name on gates on the race course.

“As soon as I got back to skiing, it totally took my mind off of things and it was like I was never gone,” Burns said.

Skiing Skippers

Coaching a ski team takes a lot of time, especially with traveling back and forth to the mountain.

Weston’s ski coaches are volunteers, and all of them are fathers of skiers.

In addition to coaching his daughter Kenna with Weston, McCaughey was the past president and current race chairman of the Wachusett Mountain Race Team.

Assistant Bill Heslam, father of junior Lily and eighth-grader Clara, is in his 10th year leading the top-rated “Hi Neighbor” team in the Wachusett night racing league, the largest such league in the country.

Cary Gumbert, another assistant, is an MIT skiing alum and the father of eighth-grader Zach.

“They’re all dads of excellent skiers and it’s cool to see them come out and commit time,” Nixdorff said.

The team’s top skiers don’t need as much direction from their fathers and coaches.

Kenna McCaughey said Weston’s coaches specialize in helping turn skilled skiers into skilled racers.

“He’s a great coach,” Kenna said of her father. “Especially for the kids that don’t have a lot of racing experience.”

Having fun with it

Winning matters for the Wildcats, but so does enjoying the sport they all love.

This year, the team has started a race-day tradition it calls “Psych-Ups.” Inspired by other athletic teams at Weston High, the skiers will show up to school on race day with a different type of outfit to match a theme. The skiers have dressed up for Formal Day, Pajama Day, and most recently, Hawaiian Day.

“It’s a fun way to keep the team together and get us hyped for our race,” Kenna McCaughey said.

Now, with swelling numbers and growing success, the Weston ski team is becoming something it never was before — a presence in the hallways of the high school.

“No one’s ever known we even existed,” Nixdorff said. “Now everybody knows. People always ask me about the ski team.”

