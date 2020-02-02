With the Yale-bound McDonald averaging a conference-leading 19.1 points per game, Natick has marched out to a 12-2 record. The Globe caught up with McDonald to talk about the win, her game, and Natick’s goals this season.

Brenna McDonald did not hit the go-ahead shot for the Natick girls’ basketball team Friday night — credit captain Emily Gustis for her late trey along with clutch free throws from Laney Ross. But 6-foot-2 senior was a major presence in the post for the seventh-ranked Redhawks in their 44-39 Bay State Conference win over No. 12 Newton North. McDonald tallied 17 points, including 6 in the fourth quarter, to go with 18 rebounds and four blocks in the comeback win.

How do you put the comeback [against Newton North] like that into words?

It was definitely stressful, and I think we definitely had a down first half. We were letting [Newton North] dictate the pace of the game, we weren’t running our game plan. I think in the second half we picked up our defense, which led to our offense, and it was just a clutch fourth quarter outscoring them. [Laney Ross] making those free throws was really big.

Newton North has a number of talented post players. What is your mentality when it comes to facing that sort of physicality, and not getting frustrated?

I think it’s just a mental game at this point. Every time I get fouled, I just have to think “next play, next play.” If I’m going to miss a shot and a foul is not going to get called, I’m just going to make up for it on defense, I can’t let it get in my head.

How did you approach that matchup defensively?

I think in the first half we were letting them [establish position] a little bit too much, letting them get too many touches in the paint. But then in the second half we stepped it up, we weren’t letting them crowd [us], we were kind of bumping them. I think just playing as hard as we can, trying to keep them from getting the ball.

You rack up a ton of blocks, but rarely seem to get called for defensive fouls. What’s your secret?

I think with my experience on varsity, I’ve learned to try and wait for them to release the ball and then hit it away. You can see that some of the younger players just don’t have that yet, but they’ll get there as they just practice more.

You’re headed to Yale in the fall to play basketball . . . How does it feel be headed to a program [in the Ivy League]?

It’s a great feeling to know I’m established in the league and have somewhere I know I’m going, but in my head it’s less about that and more about where we can get this team this season. I’m just thinking about the “now,” for the younger kids, just trying to make this season as good as possible for them.

How have you embraced more of a leadership role?

I think the mentorship role has been a big one this year, just because everyone can rely on me for a certain number of things, but it’s obviously not going to be a one-person game. I think [Madi Forman], getting her in the post and getting her good touches, because they’re not going to help on her if they’re all the way on me. So if she’s getting triple-teamed, just telling her that she can keep going. And then [Alana Ciccarelli], she had that reverse layup in the fourth quarter, I think her stepping up is really key.

There were a couple of times [Friday night] in which you grabbed a defensive rebound, saw space in front of you, and took the ball up the court yourself. Do you like to be able to dictate the pace like that . . . ?

Yeah, I think I recognize my role on the team. When I see a lane that’s all the way open, I’m just gonna go with it, and that’s gonna push the pace. If that’s what’s best, that’s what I’m going to do. If I can try and get an open pass, then [the defense] all comes to me.

How far do you think this team can go this year?

I think the sky is the limit if we step up. As you can see in the fourth quarter [against Newton North], a number of people did at least one or two things, if it’s defense or scoring, it doesn’t matter. One rebound can make the difference.

