“Diamond Blakely was 6 for 6 from the foul line last game,” said Brockton coach Robert Boen. “So I was sure we had it won. It was very nice that we recovered and played a good overtime period.”

The fifth-ranked Boxers led, 54-44, early in the fourth when senior point guard Todd Robinson (18 points) drained a triple to cap a 22-4 run. But Brockton (13-1) went scoreless over the final six minutes of regulation, missing 10 straight free throws, including a trio of freebies with :0.4 left on the clock after Diamond Blakely was fouled on a last-second heave from midcourt.

BROCKTON – In its annual Super Bowl Sunday showdown with Newton North, the Brockton boys’ basketball team overcame a disastrous fourth quarter to prevail, 64-59, in overtime.

Advertisement

Steady as always, fourth-ranked Newton North (11-3) went on a 10-0 run to force the extra frame. Tom Andreae (11 points, 5 assists), Alijah Burton (10 points) and Andrew Landry (10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks) led the Tigers.

The lead changed hands five times in the extra frame before Nayvon Reid (8 points) gave the Boxers a 61-59 advantage. With 21 seconds left on the game clock and four seconds left on the shot clock, Brockton called a timeout and set up an inbounds play to Robinson, who hit an improbable 3-pointer from the corner to effectively seal the thriller.

“Todd had a great game,” said Boen. “He had been on fire, but that one was pure luck. That was the play, but what he threw up was desperation. We’ll take it, though.”

Brockton started 8 for 11 from 3-point range and Robinson finished 4 for 5 from long range. The Boxers won’t enjoy watching game film of all those missed free throws, but extending their win streak to 11 games with a tight win over a team that knocked them out of the D1 South state tournament last year is a positive sign.

Advertisement

“Last year, [North] knocked us out of the playoffs, so I knew I wanted to come out strong,” said Robinson. “We’ve been playing with a lot of heart and effort. Even in practice, we’re playing with a chip on our shoulder every day.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com