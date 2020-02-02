The list released by the association on Sunday includes just 12 teams, a departure from past years when as many as 24 schools have been in the running at a given time. Last year’s initial list included 19 teams.

However, the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Association took an opposite approach when compiling its initial “Watch List” for the Super Eight tournament.

The 2019-20 boys’ hockey season has been filled with parity, with any number of teams capable of beating top contenders on a given night.

Association member coaches expressed concern about including too many teams from the outset, believing a longer list would skew such metrics as “record vs. teams under consideration.”

This year’s initial list includes eight Catholic school teams, including four from the Catholic Conference. Among the four public schools is Canton, which was not selected for last year’s tournament despite a 21-0-1 record. The Bulldogs went on to win the Division 2 state championship last March and are 13-0-2 this season, running their unbeaten streak 41 games.

Here is the initial list of 12 teams, with current overall record (only games that count toward MIAA tournament qualification included):

Arlington (10-1-2)

Austin Prep (9-5-2)

BC High (10-3-2)

Canton (13-0-2)

Catholic Memorial (6-4-5)

Central Catholic (9-6-1)

Framingham (11-3-2)

Hingham (9-4-3)

Pope Francis (7-4-2)

St. John’s Prep (7-4-4)

St. Mary’s (9-4-2)

Xaverian (8-4-4)

The MSHCA will meet again next week to review and revise the list, and teams can be added or removed based on results of upcoming games.

The association typically submits its final recommendation list of 12 teams to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Ice Hockey Committee, which then uses that list and other observations and input to select the Super Eight field. This year’s selection will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 (7 p.m.) at the MIAA’s office in Franklin — a change from past years when the selection was held on either a Saturday or Sunday.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @In_The_Slot.