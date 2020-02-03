Brandon Borde, Foxborough — The senior guard scored 21 points with 8 assists in a 72-68 loss at King Philip Tuesday and was hyper-efficient with 28 points and six assists on 13-for-20 shooting over three quarters of a 75-38 win at Canton Friday.

Matt Boen, Mansfield — The junior southpaw was unstoppable with 24 points in a key 77-65 win at Hockomock rival Attleboro Friday night, following up a solid performance with 17 points, three assists, and four rebounds in a 65-60 win over North Attleborough on Tuesday.

Alex Cohen, Natick — The senior averaged 20 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game in wins over Fitchburg (63-51), Newton South (60-52), and Newton North (63-48) as the Redhawks completed a season sweep of the Bay State Conference-leading Tigers.

Cam Curney, Abington — The 6-foot-5 senior captain tallied the second triple-double in program history with 15 points, 24 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a 63-55 loss to Randolph Tuesday. Curney went for 16 points and 16 rebounds in a 79-60 win over Hull at TD Garden the previous Saturday and tallied 13 points in a 70-60 win over Mashpee Friday.

Parker McLaren, Newburyport — After scoring a career-high 36 points at Pentucket on MLK Day, the senior power forward stayed hot with averages of 23.5 points and nine rebounds in a close 65-61 loss at Hamilton-Wenham and an 83-55 win over Masconomet.

Ryan Power, Waltham — His 1,000th career point came in dramatic fashion with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at halftime of a 67-55 win over Wayland. The 6-foot-1 senior scored 20 points in a 68-62 loss at Cambridge and finished with 20 points against Wayland.

