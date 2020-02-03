However, Norwell settled down in the second — allowing just three Middleborough points — as senior captain Kristi Vierra (14 points) scored 10 first-half points en route to a 35-20 victory on Monday, tightening the Clippers’ grip on first place in the South Shore Sullivan Division.

In the first quarter, it looked as though the Sachems had the upper hand on the Clippers, outscoring them, 8-7, and forcing four turnovers.

Heading into a raucous road environment with first place in the South Shore League on the line, the Norwell girls’ basketball team needed to just weather the early storm.

“It had a lot to do with the atmosphere in the gym,” said Vierra. “Coming into the gym in Middleborough, there’s a lot of noise, a lot of fans and we needed the first quarter to adjust.”

Advertisement

Vierra was the steadying hand that allowed the Clippers (13-1, 9-0) to stay in the game and take the lead.

Her bucket early in the second gave them a 9-7 edge they never relinquished. With the Sachems (12-2, 7-2) trying to mount a comeback, trailing by 11 with two minutes left, from the right corner Vierra faked a pass left, drove the baseline and heaved up a floater for a decisive 13-point lead.

“She’s our leader, we go as she goes on both ends of the floor,” said Norwell head coach Matthew Marani.

The Clippers expected a gritty, grind-it-out type of game heading into the game, similar to their 43-28 win over the Sachems on Jan. 3rd.

“They really defend, they get after it, so we knew it was going to be a low-scoring game,” Marani said. “And we take pride in our defense as well, so we thought we could hold them to a low number.”

Coyle & Cassidy 51, Bishop Connolly 26 — Seniors Mina Pabst (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Caitlin Mosher (17 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles to lead the Warriors (4-12) past the Cougars.

Advertisement

Rockport 34, Essex Tech 25 — Kylie Schrock collected 20 points and 16 rebounds to help the Vikings (11-5) defeat the Hawks.

Wilmington 59, Tantasqua 55 — Jenna Tavanese scored 27 points as the host Wildcats (11-3) won their 11th straight game.

Bishop Feehan 57, North Kingstown (R.I.) 29 — Senior Gillian Margetta scored 10 points to help the Shamrocks (13-2) take the win against North Kingstown.

Medfield 63, Millis 61 — Freshman Kate Olenik scored 24 points for the Warriors (12-2).

Whitinsville Chrisitan 59, Innovation Academy 37 — MacKenzie Gorman registered 19 points and Anna May tallied 18 points to push the Crusaders (7-8) past the Red Tailed Hawks.

South Shore Voc-Tech 56, Sacred Heart 33 — Senior Brianna Ruffin led the Vikings (12-4) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Boys’ basketball

Austin Prep 61, Cristo Rey 57 — The Cougars (12-2, 6-1 CCL Small) led by as many as 20 points in the first half and held on late, clinching at least a share of the Catholic Central League Small title for the first time since 2008.

The Knights (8-3, 4-2) wrapped a 15-2 run around halftime and eventually came back to tie it, 57-57, on a 3-pointer from Luis Rodriguez (8 points, 3 assists, 3 steals) with less than a minute to play. Ariel Lacuente (16 points) was vital in the comeback bid and junior Ray Bosquet scored a game-high 23 points for Cristo Rey.

Advertisement

But Mike Gizzi’s team-high 17 points helped Prep stave off the comeback and Adrian Quezada (14 points) provided huge plays to seal it, blocking Bosquet in the final seconds and recording one of his seven offensive rebounds on a missed free throw.

“In Division 4 North, there’s a lot of teams that could beat anyone in the state,” said Austin Prep first-year coach Duane Sigsbury. “I really mean that, and I’ve been doing this a long time. There’s some talented teams. I knew [the Knights] were going to battle back and we just had to finish the game.

“We made some mistakes against their pressure, but we clinched at least a share of the CCL title and that’s huge for our school and I’m real happy for the kids.”

Bishop Connolly 71, Diman 39 — Junior guard Matt Myron and senior forward AJ Sousa both scored 17 points for the Cougars (11-3).

East Boston 60, Boston United 54 — Junior Nick Festa led the way with 21 points and senior Jose Rueben added 14 points to lift the Jets (6-8) past Boston United.

Medfield 76, Millis 65 — Herb Grace earned his 400th career win for the Big Blue (7-9) in the Tri-Valley League victory over the visiting Mohawks.

Mystic Valley 57, Pioneer Charter 38 — Senior co-captains Alfie Tsang (23 points) and Kenny Jean-Pierre (22 points) led the Eagles (8-6) to the win.

Reading 47, Somerville 41 — Alex Dean paced the Rockets (6-7) with 19 points.

Advertisement

Scituate 75, Plymouth South 49 — Senior Jack Poirier scored 21 points and senior Nate Lopes added 13 points as the Sailors (13-2) surged past the host Panthers.

Innovation Academy 63, South Lancaster 44 — Riley Lennon led the way with 24 points while Connor McNamara added 20 points as the Hawks (7-8) surge past South Lancaster.

Whitinsville Christian 65, Cardinal Spellman 62 — Senior Justin Vander Baan scored 25 points to lead the Crusaders (11-4) past the Cardinals in overtime. Vander Baan scored his 1,000th career point in the contest.

Peabody 63, Revere 55 — Senior Joangel Lugo scored 20 points and picked up four steals to help the Tanners (8-8) take a win against the Patriots.

Norwell 70, Middleborough 52 — Senior guard Nick Fantom scored 30 points for the Clippers (9-5).

Boys’ hockey

North Quincy 3, Duxbury 1 — Sophomore defenseman James Hooley connected on a power-play goal for the go-ahead tally with 11:13 left and added an empty-netter in the final minute as the Red Raiders (6-7-3) stunned the defending Division 1 champion Dragons (9-4-3) with three unanswered goals at The Bog in Kingston.

Duxbury took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by senior defenseman Nick Demio, but North Quincy scored the equalizer early in the second period on a tally by Sean Feeney. It is North Quincy’s first win over Duxbury since Jan. 19, 2009.

Canton 3, Barnstable 1 — John Hagan netted two goals and Tommy Vaughan netted the other as the No. 8 Bulldogs (14-0-2) extended their unbeaten streak to 42 games.

Advertisement

Burlington 5, Walpole 0 — Senior Cam Costa netted two goals to help the Red Devils (11-3-2) shutout the Rebels.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.