Abby Crowley, Westwood — The junior had a pair of goals in last Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Dover-Sherborn. She also had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against Medfield/Norton.

Kara Cecchini, Austin Prep — The senior netted the first goal in a 2-1 victory over top-ranked Braintree, then scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Longmeadow.

Top performances from EMass girls’ hockey players throughout the week:

Gabby Davern, Bishop Fenwick — The sophomore scored a goal in last Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Wilmington, then added two to help the Crusaders edge Archbishop Williams, 5-4, Saturday.

Molly Elmore, Masconomet — The senior secured her 50th career win for the Chieftains, making 21 stops in a 5-3 win over Beverly. She needs five saves to reach the 2,000 plateau for her career

Emma O’Donovan, Belmont — The junior had two goals each in an 8-3 loss to Woburn on Saturday and a 4-2 victory over Burlington last Wednesday.

Janice O’Neil, Waltham — After picking up her 100th career point with a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Central Catholic last Wednesday, the senior added another goal in Saturday’s 6-4 win over Concord-Carlisle.

