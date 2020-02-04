“I really think throwing the ball into the post was definitely a different look,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said. “Even when we added wrinkles, there was still stuff [Franklin] knew we were running ahead of time because of the familiarity. But that gave us a slight advantage from the first time we played them.”

For the Mansfield boys’ basketball team Tuesday night, that meant relying on an advantage in the lost art of a low-post attack, which helped the host Hornets secure a hard-fought 56-48 over Franklin and hold on to first place in the Hockomock League with three conference games remaining.

What’s the best way to beat an archrival that you face twice every season? Do something unexpected.

Leading the way for the third-ranked Hornets was 6-foot-4 junior Sam Stevens (17 points, 7 rebounds) and junior center T.J. Guy (13 points, 11 rebounds), who recently picked up an offer from Michigan to play football.

“I love these type of physical games,” Guy said. “Every time we play Franklin, coach Vaughan is a little more aggressive. [The Panthers] didn’t really have anyone to cover me and Sammy and we knew we just had to lock in.”

Franklin (13-3, 10-3 Hockomock) jumped out to a 20-15 lead midway through the second quarter, but the offense stalled and Mansfield (14-2, 12-1) capitalized with a 10-0 run, capped by a halfcourt 3-pointer from Matt Boen (15 points, 5 steals) to beat the halftime buzzer.

The Hornets expanded their lead to 40-26 in the third quarter before Panthers reserve Declan Walmsley (17 points) led a late charge to make it a 57-49 game early in the fourth. Franklin continued to chip away and cut the deficit to 51-48 in the final minutes, but Boen came up with a clutch steal and Stevens hit three free throws to ice it.

“Our focus was to run [the Panthers] off the 3-point line and not allow uncontested lay-ups,” Vaughan said. “I thought we did a really good job of doing that. We settled in and minimized their opportunities over the final 26 minutes. We didn’t let them get into a rhythm, which I thought was the difference.”

Abington 67, Hull 35 — Matt Maguire tallied a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Green Wave (12-3).

Acton-Boxborough 61, Bedford 50 — Bobby Sweet led the Colonials with 15 points.

Attleboro 79, Oliver Ames 55 — Senior Bryant Cicio scored his 1,000th career point for the No. 14 Bombardiers (13-3). Cicio needed 18 points coming into the game, and he scored 18 in the first 12 minutes of the game, reaching 1,000 with a left-handed layup. He finished with 31 points.

‘‘Bryant is a leader in so many ways for our team and basketball program,’’ Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. ‘‘It’s a privilege to coach him, his work ethic and passion for the game from an early age are the reasons his name will be sewn onto the 1,000-point banner at Attleboro.’’

Beverly 71, Swampscott 37 — Freshman guard Gabe Copeland scored 13 points as the No. 18 Panthers (13-1) clinched the Northeastern Conference North title.

Billerica 83, Dracut 54 — Seniors Ryan Murphy (22 points, 18 rebounds) and Aiden Deady (13 points, 4 steals), as well as junior Ankeet Patel (15 points, 7 rebounds) led the way for the Indians (9-6).

Cambridge 60, Wayland 53 — Khai Smith produced 23 points with 19 rebounds, and Leon Williams added 18 points for the No. 12 Falcons (11-3).

Cardinal Spellman 61, Bishop Fenwick 40 — Senior forward Craig Faria scored 26 points to help the Cardinals (8-6) to the Catholic Central League win.

Chapel Hill 62, Brimmer & May 45 — Senior captain Cameron Smith scored his 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left, and finished the game with 29 points to lead the Chargers (10-5).

Cohasset 43, Southeastern 40 — The Skippers (10-3) clinched a tournament berth for the 10th consecutive year with the victory.

Dighton-Rehoboth 61, Apponequet 42 — Junior guard John Marcille scored 23 points for the Falcons (11-4).

Dover-Sherborn 67, Hopkinton 50 — Freshman forward Luke Rinaldi had 16 points for the Raiders (6-10).

Georgetown 78, Lynnfield 69 — Harrison Lien led the way with 25 points, Justin Murphy added 18, and the Royals (8-8) drained 16 3-pointers en route to the victory.

King Philip 76, Taunton 74 — Alex Fritz led the way with 34 points for the Warriors (9-8), followed by Andrew McKinney (15 points) and Tommy Donahue (10 points).

Lowell Catholic 78, Fenway 62 — Senior center Caleb Scott had 11 points and 22 rebounds, and juniors Keenan Rudy-Phol (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Isaiah Taylor (22 points, 13 assists) led the scoring charge for the Crusaders (11-4).

Lynn Classical 54, Salem 52 — Jayden Thornton (17 points) and Jeff Barbosa (14 points) lifted the Rams (10-7) to an overtime win.

Lynn English 90, Saugus 40 — Mason Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points and J.B. Mukeba added 19 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks for the top-ranked Bulldogs (14-2).

Manchester Essex 76, Triton 53 — Senior guard Kellen Furse and junior guard Jack Shaw both had 27 points for the Hornets (13-3).

Natick 71, Walpole 44 — Freshman Ryan Mela’s double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) and senior Alex Cohen’s 14 points led the No. 17 Redhawks (12-4).

Needham 48, Framingham 36 — Senior Will Dorion (12-3) scored 17 points for the Rockets (12-3).

Newburyport 69, Amesbury 46 — Parker McLaren dropped in 27 points to lead the Clippers (11-4) in the Cape Ann League victory.

North Quincy 66, Silver Lake 61 — Senior center Colby St. Marie scored a career-high 20 points with 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders (11-4). Senior guard Aaron Huang and junior forward Agu Ugwu added 15 points apiece.

Peabody 54, Danvers 36 — Joangel Lugo paced the Tanners (9-8) with 15 points, 3 assists and 4 steals.

Pembroke 66, Duxbury 59 — The Titans (7-12) were led by Mike Nogueira (20 points), Will Higgins (16 points) and Will Harmon (15 points).

Saint Joseph Prep 72, Matignon 61 — Sophomore Darius Peterson scored 19 points while Ethan Robertson and Nate Robertson had 17 and 16, respectively, as the Phoenix clinched a tournament berth for the first time in program history.

Scituate 63, Marshfield 57 — Senior Nate Lopes scored 21 points while Keegan Sullivan added 14 for the Sailors (14-2).

Snowden 54, Maimonides 46 — Junior guard Lansana Kaba scored 14 points and senior Javier Ellis collected a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (14-2).

Stoughton 62, Canton 56 — Obinna Ugwuakazi and Ahmad Jahed led the Black Knights (9-8) with 21 and 14 points, respectively.

Wakefield 69, Belmont 63 — Junior Brett Okundaye (28 points) and senior Brian Marcus (24 points) paced the Warriors (11-5).

Westford 68, Weston 45 — Senior Declan Morse scored 15 points for the Grey Ghosts (12-5).

Westwood 46, Medway 39 — The Wolverines (14-1) extended their winning streak to 11 games with Mark James Jr. and Jimmy Bean tallying 10 points apiece in the Tri-Valley League contest.

Whitman-Hanson 62, Plymouth South 35 — Seniors Liam Keane and Tommy Vassil led the No. 8 Panthers (15-2) with 12 points apiece.

Winchester 64, Melrose 48 — Liam Campbell scored a team-high 26 points for the Sachems (10-7).

Girls’ basketball

Abington 41, Hull 38 — Senior captain Lauren Keleher recorded a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) for the Green Wave (9-8).

Archbishop Williams 68, Austin Prep 54 — Seniors Meg Marcel (20 points) and Jess Knight (19) topped the Bishops (8-7).

Belmont 46, Wakefield 40 — Junior Reese Shapazian led the Marauders (10-5) with 16 points.

Bishop Fenwick 42, Cardinal Spellman 26 — Freshman Bella Romero led the Crusaders (11-5) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Bourne 55, Seekonk 45 — Sophomore Nora Barmashi (20 points) and senior Brooke McCallum (16 points) paced the Canalmen (11-4).

Bridgewater-Raynham 59, Coyle & Cassidy 22 — Sophomore Shay Bollin scored 16 points and tallied five rebounds for the No. 7 Trojans (14-1).

Cambridge 62, Wayland 52 — The No. 9 Falcons improved to 15-2 behind 24 points from Kizziah Ruff.

Central Catholic 45, Lowell 23 — The No. 4 Raiders (15-1) clinched their third straight Merrimack Valley Conference Large title behind 13 points from Claire Finney.

Concord-Carlisle 50, Newton South 47 — Haley Newcomb (11 points) hit the winning 3 with seven seconds left to lift the Patriots (9-5) to the Dual County League win. Kori Barach led the Patriots with 18 points.

Danvers 51, Peabody 40 — Senior Cheyenne Nessinger (16 points, nine rebounds) and sophomore Kristina Yebba (16 points) paced the Falcons (7-8).

Dracut 56, Lawrence 33 — Freshman guard Ashlee Talbot scored 18 points and collected six assists and sophomore guard Tati Fevry added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Middies (7-10).

Falmouth 51, Nantucket 28 — Junior Ariana Silvia scored a game-high 15 points for the Clippers (14-3).

Foxborough 57, Milford 51 — The Warriors (9-7) prevailed behind 19 points from Brandon Borde and 15 more from Kevin Gallagher.

Franklin 67, Mansfield 41 — Sophomore forward Olivia Quinn led the top-ranked Panthers (14-0) with 23 points.

Hanover 64, Plymouth North 59 — Sophomore forward McKalah Gaine had a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and sophomore guard Dani Tilden dropped in 25 points with seven 3-pointers for the Indians (8-7).

Maimonides 67, Ursuline 54 — Tova Gelb netted a game-high 29 points and Daniella Bessler chipped in 19 points for M-Cats.

Manchester Essex 50, Triton 27 — Emily Jacobsen delivered a 26-point performance for the Hornets (10-7).

Matignon 54, Saint Joseph Prep 24 — Junior guard Erica Hutchinson scored 11 points for the Warriors (13-1).

Nauset 76, Dennis-Yarmouth 21 — Junior Avery Burns led the No. 15 Warriors (12-4) with 25 points.

North Reading 42, Hamilton-Wenham 41 — Senior guard Lauren Sullivan led the Hornets (8-6) with 15 points.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 51, Cohasset 42 — Senior Kristin Barrett scored a team-high 21 points in a win for the Cougars (11-4).

Oliver Ames 60, Attleboro 32 — Caroline Peper had 18 points and five assists, and Caroline Flynn added 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (12-3).

Pentucket 48, Ipswich 34 — Senior guard Jelly Hurley and junior forward Mackenzie Currie scored 15 points apiece to lead the No. 8 Sachems (16-1).

Reading 53, Stoneham 29 — Sophomore Jackie Malley (14 points) and junior Kiara Tangney (13 points) paced the Rockets (7-8) to the Middlesex League win.

Saugus 42, Lynn English 30 — Senior Molly Granara tallied six points and 13 rebounds for the Sachems (12-3).

Snowden 51, Boston English 19 — Junior guard Nirome Forbes had 22 points for the Cougars (12-3).

St. John Paul II 41, Monomoy 40 — Skylar Gonsalves (17 points, 12 rebounds) sank the go-ahead free throw with 11 seconds left to lift the Lions (15-2, 10-0 C&I) to the Cape & Islands win.

Boys’ track

East Boston captured the day’s final event, the 1,600-meter relay, in 3 minutes, 58.27 seconds to run to its fifth consecutive Boston City League title at the Reggie Lewis Center.

The Jets received a first-place finish from Pierre-Yvan Koutelle in the 300 (37.07) and runner-up finishes from Johan Sepulvedain in the 1,000 (2:52.11) and the 2-mile (11:07.58). Dom Delvecchio also was second in the shot put (38-11.5), and Roberto Dubon legged out a second in the 600 (1:35.48).

Charlestown’s Adnan Abdiraman was stellar with three first-place finishes, taking the mile (4:39.54), the 2-mile (10:45.43), and the 1,000 (2:50.96).

Girls’ track

O’Bryant (159 points) cruised to its third straight Boston City League title at the Reggie Lewis Center, outpointing East Boston (62), and Latin Academy (39).

Girls’ gymnastics

Sophomore Courtney Lambright won the 300 meters (42.92) and the 55-meter hurdles (9.89), classmate Katherine Keating captured the 600 (1:54.60) and the mile (5:35.72), and junior Grace Colon broke the tape first in the 1,000 (3:34.47) and the 2-mile (13:46.42).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 134, Cohasset/Norwell 125.050 — Senior captains Emma Troiano (35.05) and Izzy Golemme (33.05) took first and second in the all-around in their final home meets for the Cougars (8-3).

