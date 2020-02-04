What some might not see is that the sisters are more than just fast skaters, sharpshooters and playmakers — they’re craftful authors of their own story.

Just watching the freshmen twin sisters from Woburn High wheel around O’Brien Rink — cutting, changing direction and accelerating at a pace beyond their years — is eye-opening.

It doesn’t take very long to notice the extreme talent Angelina and Lucia DiGirolamo possess on the ice.

They’ve brought that story home to the Tanners, and it’s been quite the chapter so far.

Woburn (11-1-1), up to sixth in this week’s Globe Top 20, is in a heated battle with Arlington atop the Middlesex League Liberty Division standings. The Tanners have scored 70 goals this season and the DiGirolamos account for 41 of them, Angelina with 25 and Lucia with 16. Lucia has added 15 assists while Angelina has eight helpers on the season.

Advertisement

While they’re just freshmen, the twins are playing like it’s their senior year. Next season, they will enroll at Selects Girls Hockey Academy in Rochester, N.Y.

This season, it’s about playing in front of their friends and family every night, having grandparents be able to attend games, and wearing their hometown sweaters one more time.

“We’re trying to make as big an impact as we can,” said Angelina, the quieter sister, who possesses a pick-a-spot shot from the center position. “We only get one year here, so we have to make it a good one.”

“Knowing we have played such a big part is very humbling,” added Lucia, who plays on her sister’s wing and also runs the point on the power play. “But we haven’t won the whole thing yet, so we can’t settle for what we have accomplished so far. We have to keep going.”

The DiGirolamos are not from a hockey legacy. They started playing at age 7 when a game on television caught Lucia’s eye. Angelina followed along.

Advertisement

At 14, the sport has since brought them around the globe, playing in tournaments in Spain, Italy and France. Last fall they played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elites, one of the top programs in the country.

They’re each other’s biggest fans and biggest critics. Lucia praises Angelina for her speed and ability to come through in the clutch.

“She could pass to me a little bit more, but she scores so it’s OK,” Lucia joked. “If she didn’t score we’d have a problem.”

Angelina lauds her sister’s aggressiveness and team spirit.

“She’s a little mean toward me sometimes,” Angelina cracked. “But we’re competitive like that so it’s OK.”

They share the same dream for each other: play Division 1 college hockey — hopefully together.

Twin sisters Lucia (left) and Angelina (right) DiGirolamo have Woburn in contention for a third Division 1 state championship in four seasons. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

For now their eyes are fixated on adding an unforgettable footnote to the Tanners’ history of winning ways. A state title would be the program’s third in four years.

Their versatility has gone a long way in powering Woburn this season, with the ability to play on the same line alongside speedy sophomore M.L. Pineros, or on separate lines to help spark secondary scoring. They’ve even been asked to jump in on defense.

The Tanners dress just 13 skaters and 15 players total, including only four defensemen. They roster three seniors — all captains — Erin McComiskey and Jackie Lees on defense, and goalie Amanda Essigmann.

Advertisement

“It’s been interesting to have referees ask us in warmups, ‘Is this your whole team?’ “ coach Steve Kennedy said. “But I think we’ve been able to sustain a little bit of success because of the character of the upperclassmen. … We’ve erased the lines between freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors and we only have teammates. It sounds cliche but it really feels that way.”

The DiGirolamos fit right into that mold.

“One of the things I’ve been the most pleased with is the personalities they’ve contributed to the team,” Kennedy said. “They’re integral members of the team off the ice just as much as on it.”

Woburn has six games remaining before the tournament with three league games to play, including Wednesday’s rematch against Arlington, which handed the Tanners their only loss this season.

So far, it’s been a storybook season for the the DiGirolamos and Woburn, but “so far” only goes so far in the sisters’ eyes.

“We want to write our own story,” Lucia said.

What does that story say?

“That we won it all.”

Ice chips

■The Norwood girls’ hockey team went viral last week, as their photo celebrating mental health awareness was retweeted nearly 600 times and liked more than 200 times.

“Doing our part to raise awareness for mental health,” read the tweet.

Doing our part to raise awareness for mental health #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/uQt1KUgxsq — Norwood Girls Hockey🏒 (@NorwoodGirlsHky) January 29, 2020

The photo, posted last Wednesday, recognized Bell Let’s Talk Day, when Canadian telecommunications company Bell donates five cents for every applicable use of the hashtag #BellLetsTalk. In addition, the team posted four more tweets, with skaters holding signs with messages including, “It’s OK not to be OK” and “Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

Advertisement

The Norwood girls’ campaign was part of a new record number of messages that helped raise more than $7 million Canadian dollars for mental health.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 7 Arlington at No. 6 Woburn, 5 p.m. (O’Brien Rink) — The two teams battle for the second time this season. In January’s meeting, the Spy Ponders easily handled Woburn, 5-1.

Wednesday, Lexington at No. 11 Belmont, 5 p.m. (Viglirolo Rink) — Lexington missed the poll this week, so this conference matchup has more than points on the line.

Wednesday, Cape Cod at No. 8 Dennis Yarmouth, 5 p.m. (Tony Kent Arena) — Cape Cod defeated No. 20 Falmouth last week, so watching the Furies square off against a top 10 opponent will prove interesting.

Wednesday, No. 3 Wellesley at No. 5 Braintree , 6 p.m (Zapustas Rink) — The two former No. 1-ranked teams hit the ice as the race to the top of the Globe’s Top 20 continues.

Friday, Dedham at No. 16 Ursuline, 4 p.m. (Jim Roche Arena) — A crosstown rivalry always is fun.

Michael McMahon can be reached at mcman92@gmail.com. Jenna Ciccotelli also contributed to this story.